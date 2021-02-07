How one Cayuga County pharmacy meets COVID-19 vaccine demand (while supplies last)

Matt Herbst knows there is a lot of interest in the COVID-19 vaccine.
When New York state announced that people age 75 and older were eligible for the vaccinations, Herbst — the owner and pharmacist who opened Herbst Pharmacy in Port Byron 10 years ago — estimated they received 500 phone calls.
For his independent pharmacy and small business, the demand was overwhelming.
"How do you work and answer the phone 500 times with the same staff?" he said.
But Herbst has adapted and began vaccinating residents in January. He told The Citizen that he submitted his first order to the state on Jan. 10 for a shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations. Moderna is one of two companies — Pfizer is the other — that has received emergency authorization from federal regulators for their COVID-19 vaccines.
Three days after Herbst placed his order, he received an initial batch of 100 doses. It took him two days to administer the doses.
He submitted another order and again received 100 doses, which he administered over four days in mid-January.
At a Cayuga County Board of Health meeting last month, Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, identified Herbst Pharmacy as one of the local pharmacies dispensing the COVID-19 vaccinations. There were also three Kinney Drugs locations in the county, plus Rite-Aid on Grant Avenue in Auburn.
Pharmacies have a critical role in the vaccination process. Because the state is requiring local health departments to focus on inoculating workers who are eligible in the 1A and 1B priority groups, pharmacies are being asked to administer doses to people age 65 and older. (The federal government lowered the eligibility threshold from age 75 to 65, and the state adopted that change.)
For Cayuga County residents, there aren't a lot of options. Some pharmacies may offer the vaccinations in the future, but it's been a slow rollout. Supply is also a concern, but the federal government is working to increase the number of doses available each week.
After being one of a small number of pharmacies offering the vaccine, Herbst is in a holding pattern, its owner says. That's because after receiving 200 doses over a two-week period in January, they haven't received any in the last two weeks.
With uncertainty about when they will get another shipment, Herbst said they have a waiting list. He posted a notice on his website asking customers to text their name and date of birth to his cell phone so they can be placed on the waiting list. He also added an automated phone system with an option for information about COVID-19. That includes a notification for callers to send their name and date of birth to be added to the vaccine waitlist.
The waiting list is long, according to Herbst. He estimated that it could contain 700 people. It's up to 10 pages long. If he did receive 100 doses a week, he thinks it would take him at least six weeks to work through the waitlist.
"People are anxious, but we can only do shots when the state allocates it to us," he said.
Herbst expects that some people on the waiting list may get the vaccine at another location. There is a state site at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds that is an option. They could also get it at another pharmacy in Cayuga County.
That doesn't bother Herbst. He's more concerned with people getting the vaccine.
"Everybody should be patient. Keep trying different places," he said. "It might be Wegmans one week. It might be my pharmacy one week. It might be Kinney's. It's not about loyalty or anything. It's about getting that shot. It's not about competition. I want as many places to be giving it as possible because then it's more successful."
Despite not getting any doses for two weeks, Herbst received some good news. The state will be sending the first batch of second doses for the customers who received their initial dose at his pharmacy. They were automatically allocated, he said, so an additional order wasn't necessary. The pharmacy will call those who received their first dose to schedule second dose appointments this week.
It can be challenging for a smaller independent pharmacy to keep up with the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. Herbst noted that when doses were available, the easy part was administering the vaccine. The difficult part was the required paperwork. Because they are dealing with older residents who may not be technologically proficient, the pharmacy assisted them with the documents.
Herbst found a balance by scheduling a certain number of appointments every hour. That gave them enough time to administer the doses to people and observe them for 15 minutes, while also completing other tasks, such as filling prescriptions.
But Herbst is encouraged that so many customers want the vaccine.
"I think people realize that this is the beginning of the end," he said. "It's not the end, but it's the beginning of it. If you actually get the shot in, the quicker life can go back to what we all remember it to be like."
