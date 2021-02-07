How one Cayuga County pharmacy meets COVID-19 vaccine demand (while supplies last)

The waiting list is long, according to Herbst. He estimated that it could contain 700 people. It's up to 10 pages long. If he did receive 100 doses a week, he thinks it would take him at least six weeks to work through the waitlist.

"People are anxious, but we can only do shots when the state allocates it to us," he said.

Herbst expects that some people on the waiting list may get the vaccine at another location. There is a state site at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds that is an option. They could also get it at another pharmacy in Cayuga County.

That doesn't bother Herbst. He's more concerned with people getting the vaccine.

"Everybody should be patient. Keep trying different places," he said. "It might be Wegmans one week. It might be my pharmacy one week. It might be Kinney's. It's not about loyalty or anything. It's about getting that shot. It's not about competition. I want as many places to be giving it as possible because then it's more successful."