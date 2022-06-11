How one Cayuga County school achieved a high COVID vaccination rate

AURORA — On the last day of school at Peachtown Elementary, some students received a boost before the summer recess.

The multi-age, project-based school for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade held a COVID-19 booster clinic for its students. About half of the students received their boosters on Friday, according to Alyssa Gunderson, Peachtown's head of school. Other students have already received their boosters.

The clinic was made possible through a partnership with the Cayuga County Health Department. The department sent nurses and staff to the school to administer the booster shots.

"The health department has been really great about offering clinics at schools and our parents have been very interested in having the kids do that," Gunderson said.

Peachtown has a high vaccination rate among its staff and student body. Gunderson said she and the teachers at the school are vaccinated, along with 25 of the 26 children. The 97% vaccination rate is an impressive statistic considering that a little more than a quarter of Cayuga County's children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.

Gunderson thinks the high vaccination rate at the school is a product of taking COVID-19 seriously since the pandemic started in March 2020.

"I think everybody wants what's best for the group," she said, adding that "everybody was doing it for everybody else, as well as themselves."

Booster shots have been available for months, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May recommended Pfizer booster shots for children ages 5-11. The CDC encourages children in that age group to get booster shots five months after they received their primary series of shots.

The booster shots could help protect students over the summer and prior to the start of classes in the fall. Last year, there was a summer COVID surge due to the emergence of the Delta variant.

Cayuga County has seen a sharp decline in cases within the past two weeks. According to the CDC, the county's case rate is 54.85 per 100,000 people, down from 77.05 one week ago. New COVID-19 hospital admissions are 6.4 per 100,000 people and 3.7% of staffed beds are being used by COVID-positive patients.

Based on those metrics, the CDC says Cayuga County has a low COVID community level. The agency recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and individuals getting tested if they have symptoms. But the situation isn't severe enough for them to urge residents to wear masks in indoor public areas.

The county's vaccination rate is 59.5% and 57.6% of fully vaccinated individuals have received at least one booster shot. That data does not include children ages 5-11 who have received their booster shots.

At Peachtown, one key to administering the vaccination clinics is making the students feel comfortable. Gunderson said the school held pizza parties for its first two vaccine clinics.

"It's helped some of the kids who were feeling nervous about shots," she said. "There's something about doing things together that makes them easier."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

