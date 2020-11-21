How one Halloween gathering in Cayuga County became a COVID-19 superspreader event

What may have seemed like an innocent social gathering turned into one of a few COVID-19 superspreader events that are now being managed by the Cayuga County Health Department.

The health department released a diagram Saturday showing how one gathering over Halloween weekend affected nine households. Twenty people attended the gathering, 13 of whom later tested positive for COVID-19.

The superspreader event began, according to the department, with an individual who attended the gathering. They were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and infectious at the time of the gathering, health officials say. But the person didn't believe the symptoms were caused by COVID-19.

Because they attended the event, others were exposed to the virus and had to be placed into quarantine. Four people from two households began to exhibit symptoms after the event and tested positive for COVID-19. They were among the first confirmed cases stemming from the party.

There were eight other confirmed cases linked to the gathering. In each of those cases, they were in mandatory quarantine due to their contact with others from the gathering and later tested positive for the virus.