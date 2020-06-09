How protests could lead to more Cayuga County, CNY businesses opening in third phase

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The protests in Auburn, Syracuse and other central New York municipalities aren't focused on reopening the economy, but the rallies could help the region with its argument that the process should be accelerated.

For nearly two weeks, there have been protests against police brutality. Despite bans on mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people marched in Syracuse, while hundreds attended events in Auburn.

So far, there haven't been any COVID-19 cases linked to the protests. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes it will show state officials that central New York is ready to reopen more of its businesses and hold larger events.

"There's no denying that people are gathering in large quantities of more than 10," McMahon said in an interview with The Citizen. "We have not seen that jeopardize the public health. With the conflicting enforcement of mass gatherings, we need to reassess restart because it's tough to tell a business owner in the mall that they cannot operate their business when there's mass gatherings going on throughout the community."

Cayuga County and central New York are on the verge of entering phase three of the reopening process. At the earliest, the region will begin the third phase on Friday.