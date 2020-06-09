How protests could lead to more Cayuga County, CNY businesses opening in third phase

The protests in Auburn, Syracuse and other central New York municipalities aren't focused on reopening the economy, but the rallies could help the region with its argument that the process should be accelerated.
For nearly two weeks, there have been protests against police brutality. Despite bans on mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people marched in Syracuse, while hundreds attended events in Auburn.
So far, there haven't been any COVID-19 cases linked to the protests. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes it will show state officials that central New York is ready to reopen more of its businesses and hold larger events.
"There's no denying that people are gathering in large quantities of more than 10," McMahon said in an interview with The Citizen. "We have not seen that jeopardize the public health. With the conflicting enforcement of mass gatherings, we need to reassess restart because it's tough to tell a business owner in the mall that they cannot operate their business when there's mass gatherings going on throughout the community."
Cayuga County and central New York are on the verge of entering phase three of the reopening process. At the earliest, the region will begin the third phase on Friday.
In the third phase, restaurants can reopen indoor dining areas. The state released guidance on Tuesday detailing the mandates restaurants must follow when opening for indoor dining.
Other businesses will be allowed to open in the third phase, including nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors.
As he has in the previous stages, McMahon is urging the state to allow more industries to open in the upcoming phase. One priority is opening malls. Indoor shopping malls remain closed, but stores could open for curbside pickup. Stores with their own external entrances have been allowed to open for curbside pickup and in-store shoppers.
Reopening malls has been a major focus for McMahon because Destiny USA in Syracuse is a major source of sales tax revenue for the city and county. He's also concerned about the effect the shutdown will have on small business owners that operate in the mall.
"Just because they made a real estate decision on a lease five, 10, 15 years ago doesn't mean that they can be punished at this point," McMahon said. "There's no reason for malls not to be open. It's very easy to physical distance and when you look at the fact that hundreds of employees will go back to work and they can be all done safely. We can't pick winners and losers at this point. We gotta open them up.
McMahon also thinks gyms can open with regulations in place. And he supports allowing phase four activities and industries to resume in the third phase. The fourth phase includes arts, education, entertainment and recreation.
The case for an accelerated restart is based on the region's COVID-19 data. McMahon said the number of community spread cases is at the lowest level since the second week of the pandemic and hospitalizations are stable.
A new state dashboard shows that central New York's positive tests account for 1.2% of all tests per day over a seven-day period.
"Overall, the fight with the virus is getting better," McMahon said. "No one anticipated we would be where we are now. So we really need to reassess the reopening strategy and try to do things to accelerate industries that can operate safely at this point."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
