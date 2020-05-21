How some in Cayuga County will observe this Memorial Day — and how you can, too

Rood said he'll be walking in honor of Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, who was killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq in March. Covarrubias was a friend of Rood's son, Andrew, an Army sergeant who left the Middle Eastern country a week before the attack. So along with his American flag, Rood will carry the flag of Camp Taji on Monday.

The Auburn man, whose stepfather also served in the Army in World War II, isn't walking Monday to be seen. Not by anyone still with us, at least.

"It's just something I want to do," Rood said. "I don't want Memorial Day to go by without at least someone going from one end to the other."

Rood won't be the only one creatively observing Memorial Day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some other events this holiday weekend in the Cayuga County area, as well as some ways people are encouraged to honor the fallen:

Auburn