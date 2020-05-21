How some in Cayuga County will observe this Memorial Day — and how you can, too

Early every Memorial Day morning, Louie Rood parks his camper at the corner of South and Genesee streets in Auburn. He peeks out the window until he sees the city's parade marching down East Hill around 11:15 a.m. Then, he climbs to the roof of the camper, sits in a chair, and watches what has long been one of the city's most communal and patriotic traditions.
This year, though, Rood won't be able to do that. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city has canceled its Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park, along with the Kiwanis Club of Auburn's Duck Derby that follows. And though Gov. Andrew Cuomo has encouraged car parades and ceremonies of less than 10 people, social distancing will otherwise prevent Americans from honoring those who gave their lives in service to their country the way they have on Memorial Days past.
That's why Rood is planning his own parade.
At about 11 a.m. Monday, he told The Citizen, he'll park his car at VFW Post 1975, where he's a member. He'll then walk along Genesee Street to the veterans park, American flag in tow, and wearing a patriotic shirt. He might have a few friends with him, too.
Rood said he'll be walking in honor of Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, who was killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq in March. Covarrubias was a friend of Rood's son, Andrew, an Army sergeant who left the Middle Eastern country a week before the attack. So along with his American flag, Rood will carry the flag of Camp Taji on Monday.
The Auburn man, whose stepfather also served in the Army in World War II, isn't walking Monday to be seen. Not by anyone still with us, at least.
"It's just something I want to do," Rood said. "I don't want Memorial Day to go by without at least someone going from one end to the other."
Rood won't be the only one creatively observing Memorial Day during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some other events this holiday weekend in the Cayuga County area, as well as some ways people are encouraged to honor the fallen:
Auburn
• The city's large American flag will drape the front of Memorial City Hall at 24 South St. the entire holiday weekend, and the building will be lit red, white and blue. Flags will also be placed on all the flagpoles on the south lawn, where the Civil War memorial is located.
• Mayor Michael Quill will lay a wreath at Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day morning, and both he and Auburn City Council encourage the public to visit the 172 Genesee St. park this weekend to honor the local men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Visitors should practice social distancing.
• The city will partner with Auburn Regional Media Access to broadcast recordings of the city's previous Memorial Day parades at 1 p.m. Monday (channel 12 on Spectrum, channel 31 on Verizon). The recordings will also be available on the city's website, auburnny.gov, and social media pages.
• Swietoniowski-Kopeczek Post 1324 will host a rifle volley and playing of taps at 11 a.m. Monday in front of the monument at the post, 168 State St., Auburn. The service will be open to the public, and attendees should practice social distancing.
Owasco
• The Owasco Fire Department will hold its annual Memorial Day weekend chicken barbecue from 10:30 a.m. until sold out Sunday, May 24, at 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco. The menu includes chicken barbecue, barbecue beans, salt potatoes and a cookie for $10. Curbside pickup service will be used for social distancing.
Victory
• LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post 911, of Cato, will make its traditional visits to seven cemeteries and veterans memorials in northern Cayuga County this Memorial Day morning: Ira Hill, Ira Union, Meridian Monumental, Victory Union, Emerson and Cato Union cemeteries, and the memorial at the Legion post. Post members will also place flags on veterans' graves prior to the holiday, and lay a wreath in Victory to represent all service members.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
