Summer is the time when you should be concerned about tick bites and the risk of Lyme diseases and other tick-borne diseases.

The Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging residents to take steps to reduce their risk. The number of adult ticks increases during the warmer months and peaks in fall. The colder months will bring a decrease in ticks, but they can still be active year-round.

According to a news release, Lyme disease is the most common disease spread by ticks in New York state. There are other serious uncommon diseases spread by ticks such as babesiosis, anaplasmosis, and rarer diseases, like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Powassan virus.

In 2022, there were 118 reported cases of Lyme disease among Cayuga County residents. At the time of this release, there have already been 111 cases of Lyme disease reported this year in Cayuga County, as well as cases of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and anaplasmosis. To reduce the risk of tick bites, the health department recommends the following:

In your yard:

• Mow your lawn often and remove brush. Stack wood neatly and in dry areas.

• Keep playground toys, decks, and patios away from wooded areas.

• Create barriers to keep deer away and/or out of your yard, remove plants that attract deer, and do not feed deer on your property.

When outdoors:

• Wear light-colored clothes, long pants, long sleeves, and socks. Tuck in your shirt and tuck pant legs into your boots or socks.

• Check yourself and others, especially kids, for ticks after being outdoors, even when you are in your own yard.

• Bathe or shower, preferably within 2 hours, after coming indoors.

• Wash and dry clothing at a high temperature to kill any ticks that may remain on your clothing after outdoor activities.

Consider using insect repellent when outdoors:

• Follow all labeled directions.

• Put a small amount of repellent in your hands and apply it to your child. Do not let children touch repellents. Repellents containing DEET should not be used on children under two months old.

• Use insect repellent containing up to 30-35% concentration of DEET on clothes and on bare skin. Use just enough repellent to cover exposed skin.

Check for ticks:

• Do a full body tick check on yourself, children, and pets after being outdoors.

• Check your body for ticks especially your scalp, neck, armpits, groin, and ankles.

• Look carefully when checking for ticks, they can be as small as a poppy seed.

How to remove a tick:

• Take tweezers to the tick’s head or mouth, where it enters the skin.

• Pull the tick up firmly in a steady motion away from the skin.

• Clean the bite with rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or soap and water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Keep a record of the date, time and where you were bitten.

• Dispose of the tick by placing it in a container of rubbing alcohol or a sealed bag/container and then placing it in the trash.

• If you suspect a tick has been attached for 24 hours or more, consult a doctor.

• Seek medical attention immediately if you have symptoms of rash, fever, vomiting, headache, stiffness/aches, or other conditions after a tick bite.

For more information about tick prevention and removal visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/lyme/

For more information call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560 or visit: www.cayugacounty.us/environmental