How to sign up for Cayuga County underlying conditions vaccine waiting list

Fleming: Contact Lisa at (315) 255- 8014 Ext 7. If you have to leave a message, please provide your name, address, and a contact phone number. Calls will be returned in the order that they were received.

Ledyard: Call 315-364-5707 or email townofledyard@outlook.com to get put on the list.

Moravia (town): Call the town of office at (315) 497-1972 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday.

Owasco: The gathering of the list will begin 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Call (315) 253-9021.

Throop: Call town hall at (315) 252-7373 and either speak with Kathy or leave a message and she will call you back to get you on the list. Email eric@townofthroop.com or clerk@townofthroop.com if you have any questions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Victory: Leave a message at (315) 626-6711 or send an email to victorysupervisor@outlook.com that includes your name and phone number and you will be contacted with further details.

For those not included, try calling the main line for the city, town or village clerk's office. We will update this list as information becomes available and have it posted at auburnpub.com/resources.