How to sign up for Cayuga County underlying conditions vaccine waiting list

A day after the Cayuga County Health Department said towns, villages and the city of Auburn will be collecting names of residents to be included on a vaccine waiting list, only a handful of municipalities have posted information on how residents should contact them.
The waiting lists are for COVID-19 vaccines available to people with certain underlying health conditions outlined by the state as qualifying under the current prioritization schedule. The state began allowing vaccines for adults of any age with these conditions starting Monday.
The list of eligible conditions includes cancer (either current or in remission), chronic kidney disease, diabetes, heart conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities, neurological conditions (Alzheimer's disease or dementia), liver disease, cerebrovascular disease, sickle cell disease, severe obesity with a body mass index of at least 40 or obesity with a BMI of 30 or higher, pregnancy and pulmonary disease.
The municipalities listed below have posted information online as of 8 p.m. Tuesday about how their residents can contact them for inclusion on the waiting list:
Brutus: Call (315) 834-9398, ext. 3 for town clerk. If you have to leave a message, please provide your name, address and a contact phone number. Calls will be returned as soon as possible.
Fleming: Contact Lisa at (315) 255- 8014 Ext 7. If you have to leave a message, please provide your name, address, and a contact phone number. Calls will be returned in the order that they were received.
Ledyard: Call 315-364-5707 or email townofledyard@outlook.com to get put on the list.
Moravia (town): Call the town of office at (315) 497-1972 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday.
Owasco: The gathering of the list will begin 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Call (315) 253-9021.
Throop: Call town hall at (315) 252-7373 and either speak with Kathy or leave a message and she will call you back to get you on the list. Email eric@townofthroop.com or clerk@townofthroop.com if you have any questions.
Victory: Leave a message at (315) 626-6711 or send an email to victorysupervisor@outlook.com that includes your name and phone number and you will be contacted with further details.
For those not included, try calling the main line for the city, town or village clerk's office. We will update this list as information becomes available and have it posted at auburnpub.com/resources.
The Cayuga County Health Department is requiring anyone who has a qualifying condition to provide documentation showing that they are eligible to get the vaccine. The documentation could be a note from a health care provider on their letterhead that includes the patient's name, date of birth and their health condition. It could also be in the form of a visit summary with the health conditions listed or a document from an electronic health records portal with the relevant information.
No one will be allowed to receive the vaccine without qualifying documentation. The materials are needed for auditing purposes, according to the health department.
Anyone who is age 65 or older is already eligible to get the vaccine at a local pharmacy or state-run vaccination site. Some local pharmacies, including Kinney Drugs, Rite-Aid, Walgreens and Wegmans, are offering the vaccine. There is a also state-run vaccination site at the Exposition Center on the New York State Fairgrounds.
Everyone can check on their eligibility to get the vaccine through the state's online screening and scheduling tool at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Those who are found to be eligible after answering screening questions can try to make an appointment at a state-run clinic. A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments is also available at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).