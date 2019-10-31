(Editor's note: The following article contains minor spoilers for the movie "Harriet.")
Releasing nationwide Friday, "Harriet" is the first major motion picture about the life of Harriet Tubman. So it's positioned to become one of the defining sources of information about the escaped slave who led others to freedom along the Underground Railroad, commanded Union troops in the Civil War and, then, called Auburn home for the rest of her life.
And though it has its Hollywood compromises, "Harriet" mostly gets its subject right, according to one of her biographers. In an Oct. 24 interview with The Citizen, Dr. Kate Clifford Larson, author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero," said that even where the movie isn't true to Tubman in specifics, it's true to her in spirit.
"It really brought to life Tubman as a woman who had love in her life, who had this family she loved, who had a husband she loved and who loved her, who was brilliant and brave and courageous, militant, radical — all of that came together in the film. That's who Tubman was. She wasn't the crotchety old lady we see with reenactors with their canes and head wraps," said Larson, who consulted on the movie's script. "(Tubman) was driven by her love of her family, her hatred of slavery and her determination to bring freedom to the people she loved."
On Friday, "Harriet" opens at theaters nationwide — including one near the adopted hometown …
Much of what the movie makes up concerns the character of Gideon Brodess (Joe Alwyn), son of the owners of the Maryland plantation from which Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) escapes. The script, written by Gregory Allen Howard and the film's director, Kasi Lemmons, not only invents him, but also several tense confrontations between him and Tubman that take place over the course of the movie.
However, Larson said, the character of Gideon accurately captures the dangerous power dynamics between slaves and their enslavers — particularly enslaved black women and white males. And the author praised "Harriet" for doing so without actually depicting the sexual violence that was commonplace between them.
"They showed the danger that enslaved women faced every single day from white men," she said. "(Gideon) was a good tool to tell a larger story about slavery."
You have free articles remaining.
Much of the authenticity of "Harriet" is also due to the woman who portrayed the American icon. The Tony Award-winning Erivo not only embodied Tubman's strength and determination, Larson said, but also the youthful beauty of the 1860s photo of Tubman discovered in 2017 and purchased by the Smithsonian, the earliest photo of her known to exist.
"I don't know who else they could have chosen who could have done a better job," Larson said of Erivo. "I know she worked hard at making sure that her Tubman was authentic and real."
The first major motion picture about Harriet Tubman, "Harriet," opens nationwide Nov. 1.
Larson was pleased to see "Harriet" capture a few lesser-known characteristics of its subject in particular. The scenes showing Tubman interacting with other members of the Underground Railroad did justice to her dry sense of humor, the biographer said. And like her scenes with Brodess, her interactions with her fellow abolitionists were also true to the dynamics at work.
"She was greatly admired, much to the confusion of some of those abolitionists. Some of them couldn't get over her. They couldn't figure out how they were so attracted to her mind, her courage," Larson said. "In a way, she made some of them better people. They had to really rise to her standards. She put her life on the line, and they realized they had to do it, too."
Tubman's relationship with her family was no exception. Larson said she was grateful to see the movie depict the love between Tubman and her father, Ben Ross (Clarke Peters). The author noted that Ross did indeed blindfold himself around his children after they escaped slavery so he could plausibly tell the Brodesses he hadn't seen them. The movie also faithfully depicted the marriage between Harriet and John Tubman (Zarkary Momoh), Larson said, as well as the sadness of her leaving him behind to escape. A free man, John would have been enslaved if he was caught on the run with her.
"Clearly Harriet and John loved each other," she said. "I think they played that beautifully. It was heartbreaking."