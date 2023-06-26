Almost 700 NYSEG customers in Cayuga County were without power after a line of storms came through the area Monday evening.

Local fire departments responded to multiple calls for downed power lines and trees across roads.

In the town of Aurelius, 228 households lost electricity with the majority of them in the Cayuga area, around state Route 90. NYSEG's website posted an estimated time of 11:30 for restoration of power.

Over 170 customers lost power in the town of Sennett near the Auburn city line, with an estimated time of 10:45 for power being restored.

More than 150 customers in the town of Summerhill near the Cortland County border also lost power with NYSEG still assessing when electricity would be restored.

The towns of Montezuma had 79 households without power, Ledyard had 10, Moravia with seven, Springport with 26 and the village of Union Springs with eight.

In northern Cayuga County, 204 residents in Sterling lost power according to RG&E, with an estimated time of restoration of 10 p.m.