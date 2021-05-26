Hundreds of Cayuga County-area students get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

AUBURN — When students entered the gymnasium Wednesday, it wasn't for a physical education class.
The Cayuga County Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Auburn Junior High School — the latest in a series of clinics this week at local school districts. On the other side of the city, East Hill Medical Center and Auburn Fire Department EMTs held a clinic for students at Auburn High School.
In three days, East Hill and the health department have administered first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 522 students in six Cayuga County-area school districts. The health department will visit Cato-Meridian on Thursday and Union Springs on Friday, while East Hill will hold its next clinic at Jordan-Elbridge on Thursday. East Hill said it plans to administer 101 doses at the J-E clinic.
The local providers worked to provide access to the Pfizer vaccine after it was approved for children ages 12-15 two weeks ago. Before the emergency use authorization for that age group, the health department said it wanted to secure doses of the vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.
There are three COVID-19 vaccines, but only Pfizer has been approved for children under age 18.
Because there are strict refrigeration requirements for the Pfizer vaccine, the county opted to use the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Walgreens locations in Auburn offer the Pfizer vaccine, and it's available at the New York State Fairgrounds mass vaccination site in Onondaga County.
But with eligibility expanded to include children ages 12-17, the health department secured Pfizer doses through the regional hub at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The department then worked with local school districts to schedule vaccination clinics that would be open to students.
On Monday, the health department administered 69 doses at Port Byron and 57 at Weedsport. There were 104 at Moravia and 80 at Southern Cayuga on Tuesday. East Hill gave first doses to 66 Skaneateles students on Tuesday.
The clinics Wednesday in Auburn drew nearly 150 students — 93 at Auburn Junior High School and 52 at the high school.
April Miles, a registered nurse who serves as chief operating officer of East Hill Medical Center, praised the Auburn Fire Department's EMTs for the support they provided at East Hill's clinic at the high school.
"The compassion we see with these vaccinators was amazing," she said. "I could have almost teared up watching them with these kids. It was really powerful."
While East Hill and the health department manage the clinics, they relied on school districts for a key part of the process. Because the students are minors, they needed to complete consent forms to receive the vaccinations.
The schools distributed the consent forms to interested students and their families. Deanna Ryan, a senior public educator with the Cayuga County Health Department, said parents and the districts did a lot of the legwork so that the paperwork was finished before the students attended the clinics.
Ryan also highlighted the importance of the vaccine for the younger age group, especially as new cases are reported among residents under age 20. A chart provided by the health department on Wednesday shows that while 23% of the county's population is under 20, this group accounted for nearly one-third of new cases (32%) from May 12-24. Eighteen percent of the new cases were under age 10.
As of Wednesday, 15.3% of county residents age 12-15 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.
"We're hopeful that the timing of the vaccine, with school ending, this is going to put us in a really good place for summer," Ryan said. "We got summer camps that kids are going to be attending, there's summer school and then certainly there's sports camps. We're hopeful that vaccinating this population will help to decrease the community transmission of the virus."
In other news:
• Cayuga County reported 13 new cases in two days and 62 active cases in mandatory isolation.
There are five COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported.
