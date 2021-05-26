Hundreds of Cayuga County-area students get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

"The compassion we see with these vaccinators was amazing," she said. "I could have almost teared up watching them with these kids. It was really powerful."

While East Hill and the health department manage the clinics, they relied on school districts for a key part of the process. Because the students are minors, they needed to complete consent forms to receive the vaccinations.

The schools distributed the consent forms to interested students and their families. Deanna Ryan, a senior public educator with the Cayuga County Health Department, said parents and the districts did a lot of the legwork so that the paperwork was finished before the students attended the clinics.

Ryan also highlighted the importance of the vaccine for the younger age group, especially as new cases are reported among residents under age 20. A chart provided by the health department on Wednesday shows that while 23% of the county's population is under 20, this group accounted for nearly one-third of new cases (32%) from May 12-24. Eighteen percent of the new cases were under age 10.

As of Wednesday, 15.3% of county residents age 12-15 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.