More than 3,000 guns were collected, including hundreds in Syracuse, during a statewide firearms buyback program Saturday.

The New York State Attorney General's Office said that 751 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event hosted by that office and the Syracuse Police Department. That event — the largest gun buyback hosted in Central New York — was one of nine simultaneous events on the same day in communities throughout the state.

The statewide collection of more than 3,000 guns included 185 assault rifles, 1,656 handguns and 823 long guns. Guns collected from the Syracuse event included 36 assault rifles, 447 handguns and 215 long guns.

“Gun violence has caused so many avoidable tragedies and robbed us of so many innocent New Yorkers,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a news release. “Through our partnership with local law enforcement and public officials, we were able to organize this historic, single-day gun buyback event in nine locations throughout New York state. Every gun that we removed out of Syracuse homes and off the streets is a potential tragedy averted and another step in protecting communities throughout New York state.”