Hundreds ticketed for fake IDs at summer concert venues in New York state

Hundreds of people were issued tickets over the course of a statewide crackdown for using fake identification to buy alcohol.

In a news release, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of a seasonal effort by the state Department of Motor Vehicles, mostly centering on concert venues, where young people often try to use a fake ID to purchase alcohol. DMV investigators collaborate with local law enforcement and the venues to help discourage underage drinking "and the potential for impaired driving that can result from it," the news release said.

A total of 551 citations were given out overall and 580 fake ID seizures took place during the campaign. There were 41 citations in the central New York area and 41 fake ID seizures. The Finger Lakes region had 259 citations and and 275 fake ID seizures.

DMV investigators use specialized equipment to scan and detect fraudulent IDs, the release said, adding that 580 fake documents were seized during the summer enforcement campaign. A total of 505 tickets were issued to people for trying to use fake IDs and an additional another 46 tickets were given out for violations of the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.

"New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to enjoy them safely," Hochul said in the news release. "By ramping up our enforcement efforts, we will help prevent underage New Yorkers from purchasing alcohol and lower the risk of driving while intoxicated. The safety of our young people is paramount, and I am grateful to the Department of Motor Vehicles and its partners for their efforts to help ensure the safety of New Yorkers."