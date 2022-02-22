Hunting seasons were safest on record in New York state

The 2021 hunting seasons in New York state were the safest ever, with the fewest number of injuries and fatalities since record-keeping began more than 70 years ago.

State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos on Tuesday announced that Environmental Conservation Police Officers investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents in 2021, including one fatality.

Seven of those were two-party firearm incidents and two incidents were self-inflicted. All of the shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 40 years of hunting experience, which Seggos said emphasizes the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield. All incidents could have been prevented if those involved followed hunting safety rules, he said.

A new hunting regulation that took effect in 2021 extended legal shooting hours for big game to 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. None of the deer hunting incidents last year took place during the new extended hours. The four incidents involving deer hunters occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Another new regulation change effective last year requires all persons hunting deer or bear with a firearm, or anyone accompanying these hunters, to wear a solid or patterned fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat, vest, or jacket, visible from all directions. The single fatality that occurred last year involved a deer hunter not wearing fluorescent orange or pink who was mistaken for game and shot by a hunting partner.

Also new in 2021, 52 upstate counties passed local laws allowing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow while under the supervision of an experienced, licensed, adult hunter. None of the nine shooting incidents investigated last year involved a 12- or 13-year-old hunter.

The DEC encourages hunters to remember the primary rules of hunter safety:

• Treat every firearm as if it were loaded

• Control the muzzle, keep it pointed in a safe direction

• Identify your target and what lies beyond

• Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire

• Wear hunter orange or pink.

"Hunting is an enjoyable and safe form of outdoor recreation with a long and storied history in New York State,” Seggos said in a news release. “This past year was the safest-ever on record in New York, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since DEC’s Hunter Education Program began in 1949. I’m proud of our Hunter Education Program, and our educators and volunteer instructors, working to ensure licensed hunters experience a safe hunting season. Every hunting fatality is preventable when New Yorkers hunt safely and responsibly.”

