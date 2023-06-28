A partnership between federal and state agencies is working to remove hydrilla from Cayuga Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, began applying fluridone, an aquatic herbicide, this week. There will be 10 treatments this summer, all occurring in the area of Wells College Bay. Signs will be posted along the lake notifying the public when the herbicide is applied.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there will be no restrictions on boating, fishing and swimming. However, water that contains fluridone should not be used for watering newly seeded lawns, sensitive greenhouse and nursery plants and some vegetable plants.

During the treatment period, the health department will monitor the water quality of the public drinking water supply and the public beach.

Hydrilla is an invasive aquatic plant that was found in Cayuga Lake near the village of Aurora in 2016 and near King Ferry in 2018. There have been efforts to combat the spread of hydrilla because it's thick growth can impede recreational activities, such as boating and swimming. It can also have a negative impact on the fish populations.