 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College
alert top story
ENVIRONMENT

Hydrilla treatment in Aurora area of Cayuga Lake begins this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Hydrilla

Efforts to combat hydrilla in Cayuga Lake are ongoing.

 Provided

Federal and state agencies are collaborating again this summer on a treatment program to remove the invasive hydrilla plant from Cayuga Lake in the Aurora area.

The Cayuga County Health Department announced Tuesday that the first treatment programs are starting this week.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers, working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is applying two aquatic herbicides, fluridone and chelated copper, in the Wells College bay area. Similar treatments have been applied in past summers. 

The health department said 10 treatments will take place from June through August, with the potential for additional spot treatments with chelated copper the week of Aug. 15.

The Army Corps of Engineers will post signs along the lake when the herbicides are applied.

While the treatments do not require restriction for using water for drinking, fishing, swimming, boating or domestic use, water with fluridone should not be used for sensitive greenhouse and nursery plants, newly seeded lawns and some vegetable plants, the health department said.

People are also reading…

The public drinking water and public bathing beach will be subject to monitoring by the health department, which will post results online. To learn more about the hydrilla treatment program, visit www.cayugacounty.us/467/Hydrilla.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46 migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News