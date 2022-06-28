Hydrilla treatment in Aurora area of Cayuga Lake begins this week

Federal and state agencies are collaborating again this summer on a treatment program to remove the invasive hydrilla plant from Cayuga Lake in the Aurora area.

The Cayuga County Health Department announced Tuesday that the first treatment programs are starting this week.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers, working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is applying two aquatic herbicides, fluridone and chelated copper, in the Wells College bay area. Similar treatments have been applied in past summers.

The health department said 10 treatments will take place from June through August, with the potential for additional spot treatments with chelated copper the week of Aug. 15.

The Army Corps of Engineers will post signs along the lake when the herbicides are applied.

While the treatments do not require restriction for using water for drinking, fishing, swimming, boating or domestic use, water with fluridone should not be used for sensitive greenhouse and nursery plants, newly seeded lawns and some vegetable plants, the health department said.

The public drinking water and public bathing beach will be subject to monitoring by the health department, which will post results online. To learn more about the hydrilla treatment program, visit www.cayugacounty.us/467/Hydrilla.

