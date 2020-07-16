'I don't feel alone': Moravia grocery store employees, couple form special bond during pandemic

"And that's fine. And I told you that," Tibbits assured.

The Stones moved to Moravia 15 years ago to be closer to one of their children, who was attending Ithaca College. Originally from Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, Stone said that gestures of kindness are common around here but still feel new to her.

"It's a different environment there. I'm not used to people being so caring and kind," she said.

Tibbits and Stone talked about missing physical contact with their family members. Tibbits misses hugging her mother. For Stone, it's her children and grandchildren — although she uses FaceTime and Zoom to speak to them. She tells Tibbits about her young granddaughter's interest in dance and theater.

Modern Market employees take orders over phone and email and deliver groceries to other families within Moravia, as well as in Genoa, King Ferry and a nursing home in Groton.

Though they do deliveries for lots of people, Stone still lets Tibbits know she thinks of them as heroes during a pandemic that keeps elderly and higher-risk people out of public spaces. But Tibbits will say that's not how they feel.

"We feel like it's what we do. It's our job. It's someone to take care of them. I think it's human," she said.

