'I don't feel alone': Moravia grocery store employees, couple form special bond during pandemic

MORAVIA — With her Brooklyn accent loud and clear, Lynne Stone effusively greeted the visitor outside her house Monday morning.
Michelle Tibbits, who works at Modern Market in Moravia, was there on her weekly visit to drop off the groceries that Stone, 84, ordered for herself and her 85-year-old husband, Glenn. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tibbits and another Modern Market employee are the only people Stone has come physically close to in months.
"I'm a talker. I've always been with people. And all of a sudden, I'm isolated," she said. While talking about how Michelle takes time to visit with her on her delivery, Stone exclaimed she was getting teary-eyed.
"I don't feel alone. I feel like someone cares," she said.
Usually, Glenn Stone does the grocery shopping, but the couple's health issues — Glenn had heart surgery and Lynne has chronic bladder cancer — and the COVID-19 pandemic, have combined to keep the two confined at home.
Tibbits doesn't usually make deliveries, but she made an exception when she happened to take Lynne's order down in February.
"It's hard because they don't have family here. And I feel bad. Everybody in town has somebody taking care of them," Tibbits said.
Sometimes, Stone said, she calls back two or three times to complete her order.
"And that's fine. And I told you that," Tibbits assured.
The Stones moved to Moravia 15 years ago to be closer to one of their children, who was attending Ithaca College. Originally from Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, Stone said that gestures of kindness are common around here but still feel new to her.
"It's a different environment there. I'm not used to people being so caring and kind," she said.
Tibbits and Stone talked about missing physical contact with their family members. Tibbits misses hugging her mother. For Stone, it's her children and grandchildren — although she uses FaceTime and Zoom to speak to them. She tells Tibbits about her young granddaughter's interest in dance and theater.
Modern Market employees take orders over phone and email and deliver groceries to other families within Moravia, as well as in Genoa, King Ferry and a nursing home in Groton.
Though they do deliveries for lots of people, Stone still lets Tibbits know she thinks of them as heroes during a pandemic that keeps elderly and higher-risk people out of public spaces. But Tibbits will say that's not how they feel.
"We feel like it's what we do. It's our job. It's someone to take care of them. I think it's human," she said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.