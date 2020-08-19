'I don't get it': Auburn venue owners react to state changing live music rules

The New York State Liquor Authority has recently changed its rules for licensees that host live music — and it appears to have done so rather quietly.
Only "incidental music" is allowed at bars, restaurants and other licensed venues, the authority says. Advertised and ticketed shows are not allowed.
"Music should be incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself," the authority says.
The rule appears in a Q&A on the authority's website about phases three (bars and restaurants) and four (arts and entertainment) of the state's reopening guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's unknown when, exactly, the authority made the change. It's also unknown whether it's truly a change, or whether the authority has considered it the rule all along and only recently clarified it.
But the owners of two Auburn venues only discovered the rule within the last day. And what they do know is that the rule will hurt business — even more than it already has been by the pandemic.
Next Chapter Brewpub co-owner Scott DeLap said he found out about the rule Tuesday from a Facebook post by the state Brewers Association. It came "out of nowhere," he said.
Joel Kane thought he put his eggs in several different baskets.
The downtown brewpub, which has a spacious outdoor dining area on Exchange Street, has been hosting live music since the middle of June. Though it wasn't ticketing its performances, it was advertising them until today, DeLap said. Next Chapter will still host the bands it has already booked this weekend and next, he added.
The brewpub and its patrons have been following all of the state's reopening rules "to the letter," DeLap said, making the reason for the new one unclear to him. He's also uncertain how it will take effect. For instance, he has asked the authority whether performers also aren't allowed to advertise the shows, and if they do, whether that will result in punishment for the venue.
The pandemic has reduced business at Next Chapter to about 50% of what it normally is, DeLap continued, and he doesn't see that number going up with the state's new rule.
"This will certainly make things worse, no question," he said. "I don't get it, to be honest. I've agreed with all (the state's rules) so far, but this one I'm not quite sure about yet."
Moondog's Lounge owner Lynn Stillman also wasn't told about the new rule by the state Liquor Authority. She found out from a musician in Syracuse this morning, she said.
Stillman finds the timing of the rule particularly cruel, as it was just Friday when she reopened her downtown venue after five months of closure. And music is the main draw at Moondog's, she said.
"This is crushing the music and bar industry in so many ways," she said.
The closure of live music venues due to the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for local performers.
Unlike Next Chapter, Moondog's ticketed its shows in addition to advertising them. Now it will do neither, Stillman said, but she still hopes to host live music. She also hopes the surreal atmosphere of the lounge, and the food and drinks there, will be enough to entice people to come support it. Reservations will still be required, she added, in the interest of social distancing.
"There can be nothing enticing anyone to come because there's a band, so my hope is I'll entice them by just being Moondog's," she said. "And if there happens to be music, there's music."
Part of the reason Stillman will keep Moondog's open is because she had to order supplies for its reopening. As a teacher in the Auburn school district, she doesn't rely on the venue for income. But despite that, and despite a recent GoFundMe campaign from Moondog's fans that raised more than $11,000, the lounge still can't survive without business for much longer, she said.
"It's frustrating. Business owners that are responsible should be given a chance," she said. "Somewhere along the line there needs to be trust in some of the businesses."
