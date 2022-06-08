'I just feel blessed': After COVID-19 delay, Auburn resident to fulfill Peace Corps mission

After the intended next chapter of Lori Mizro's life was essentially put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will be heading out overseas as a Peace Corps volunteer.

Mizro, who is from Auburn, was originally slated to go to Africa through the organization but those plans stalled once the Peace Corps evacuated almost 7,000 volunteers from over 60 countries in March 2020 because of the outbreak. Having now spent the last two years in Auburn, Mizro is set to go to the West African country of Sierra Leone on June 21.

A news release from the Peace Corps, an independent United States governmental agency sending volunteers across the globe, said Mizro is among the first volunteers to be sent back for overseas service since the organization's "unprecedented global evacuation" in 2020. The release noted Mizro will serve as an education volunteer in Sierra Leone and will be cooperating with local community and partner organizations on sustainable development projects.

Once Mizro is in the country, the agency said, she will undergo three months of training related to her education volunteering work and the communities she will be working in.

"On March 15, the Peace Corps welcomed the first volunteers to service in Zambia. After more than two years of careful monitoring, evaluating, adapting, and planning, the agency is returning volunteers to service on an ongoing basis until all posts have reopened," the news release said. "The Peace Corps will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and send volunteers to serve as conditions permit."

In an interview with The Citizen Tuesday, Mizro said she is thrilled that she will soon be off with the Peace Corps after applying as a volunteer in 2019. Her last couple years in Auburn represent the first time she has lived in the city since graduating from Auburn High School in 1996, she attended Hofstra University in Hempstead, receiving a bachelor’s degree in political science. She then lived in New York City for four years and then in Japan for six years, teaching people English.

During those six years, Mizro continued, she was also dancing professionally and doing volunteer work in different parts of Asia. She became greatly interested in foreign service over that time. Following an accident at a nuclear power plant in Fukushima, Japan, in March 2011, she returned to the U.S. the following month. Back in New York City, she was thinking about where she wanted to pursue her studies, and she wanted to focus on foreign service. Mizro said she applied for the Peace Corps in 2019, went through the interviews and various requirements and was accepted.

"In December for Christmas, I came home and told everyone I was going to Africa, and then I was already moved out of my apartment by February, had my stuff shipped back to my mom's house and was staying with some friends down in New York (City,) just to work a little bit more before I left and then the pandemic happened," Mizro said.

She went back to Auburn to live with her mother, Lucinda Mizro, due to the Peace Crops evacuation. Lori Mizro said living with her mother again as an adult was an adjustment, and added she tries to create opportunities for herself, yet her life plans were put on hold for two years.

Mizro hopes her experience with the Peace Corps in Sierra Leone will help in gathering resources and information to determine what her next steps after that will be, including what her graduate school work will look like. She also mentioned the possibility of starting her own non-governmental organization related to dance and teaching children, for example, noting that dance has long been a driving passion of hers.

"I feel like I need more of an extended period of time in a developing country to understand what the needs are out there to try to create something for myself in the future. I have a lot of ideas in my head, but whatever connections I can make and money I can get for grad school and different grants and that kind of thing, that's why I'm looking at the Peace Corps to help me with those types of things," Mizro said.

With her goal just a couple weeks away after applying three years ago, Mizro talked about what is running through her head.

"Kind of disbelief after all this time, No. 1. I'm not really nervous about much, I'm more excited about living again, and learning a new culture, a new language, just kind of, I don't know, living a life again and being out there," she said. "I don't know if that sounds crazy, but I think the nervousness has turned into excitement at this point. But it's also stressful just getting everything together to make sure that things are OK here."

Mizro, who is currently working as a waitress at Balloons Restaurant in Auburn, said she has a strong appreciation for the people she has spent time with over the last couple years, adding she has been able to reconnect with some friends. She also noted that since starting at the restaurant in October, she has talked to patrons about her plans, they are excited for her and have told her they are going to pray for her.

"I just feel blessed that there's a lot of support and everyone that works there as well has been super supportive," she said. "I said from the beginning, as long as I have good, positive energy and positive thoughts, I'm going to get through it fine."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

