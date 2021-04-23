 Skip to main content
I Love My Park Day set for Fillmore Glen
ENVIRONMENT

Spring 1.JPG

People enjoy the afternoon walking at Fillmore Glen State Park in Moravia on the first day of spring in 2020.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Friends of Fillmore Glen will host I Love My Park Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, at the park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia.

One of more than 100 cleanups and other events happening at state parks that day, I Love My Park Day will welcome volunteers to help improve Fillmore Glen. The focus of work Saturday will be gorge trail clearing, wood chips on the playground, stick pickup, garden cleanup and more. Sunday, it will be invasive species removal and any remaining gorge trail cleanup.

The state will send bandanas to participants. The traditional picnic will not take place, but water bottles and individually wrapped snacks will be provided. Bringing lunch, snacks and drinks is also welcome.

For more information, or to register to volunteer, visit ptny.org/ilovemypark or email fofgnsp@gmail.com.

