DWI laws were different in 1989.

On May 1 of that year, Diane Adsit was hired by then-Cayuga County District Attorney Paul Carbonaro as a part-time prosecutor of DWI offenses.

Since then, as the public became increasingly aware of the potential dangers of driving while intoxicated, the laws were changed to address those dangers. The legal blood alcohol content limit was lowered from .1 to .08 in 2003, the harsher charge of aggravated DWI was introduced for offenders with a BAC of .18 or higher in 2006, and Leandra's Law made ignition interlock devices a standard condition of sentences beginning in 2010 — among other changes Adsit witnessed during her 34 years at the district attorney's office.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Adsit recalled each change in the laws to the letter. She also recalled each detail of some of the cases that defined her prosecutorial career, from the road where they occurred and the BAC of the offender to the names and ages of the people who were hurt or, too often, killed by DWI in Cayuga County.

Adsit, who retired as senior assistant district attorney on May 6, will be honored for that career with a proclamation by the county Legislature at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"I think I made an impact on the community. I tried to keep people safe," she said. "I know I pissed off a lot of defense attorneys, but they know I did my job well and was good at what I did."

A native of East Syracuse, Adsit had just finished law school at Syracuse University when she began living and practicing law in Weedsport in 1986. Her grandfather Clarence Manley, formerly a guard at what's now Clinton Correctional Facility, paid for her freshman tuition because he had dropped out of college after a year due to a lack of funds. She continued at the Weedsport practice, led by Jim Stafford and Dave O'Connor, even after joining the district attorney's office part-time. When Stafford passed away in 1990, she became a partner.

Since Carbonaro hired her, Adsit has also worked for District Attorneys James Vargason, Jon Budelmann — who made her full-time in 2008 — and current office-holder Brittany Grome Antonacci.

"Diane Adsit devoted her career to the prosecution of DWI offenders," Antonacci told The Citizen. "During her tenure as a prosecutor, Diane was an integral part of this office's success in fighting for the rights of vehicular assault victims and holding DWI offenders accountable. We are grateful for her more than three decades of service and dedication to our community."

Adsit closed the Weedsport practice when she became a full-time assistant district attorney, as O'Connor retired the same year. In Auburn, along with continuing to prosecute DWI offenders, she began managing the caseload for the drug, alcohol and behavioral health treatment courts. Though that made for a "strange combination" of responsibilities, she called the courts an "important tool." Substance abuse often gets worse after prison, but treatment courts help people break the cycle and become "productive members of society."

Adsit's responsibilities also expanded to DWI education. From talks and PowerPoints to mock accidents, she believes the district attorney's office has gotten the message across with youth. Citing Stop DWI New York data, she said the average age of DWI arrests in Cayuga County is older than that of most other counties in New York state. With adults, she continued, the message is harder to get across. Teaching bartenders to recognize intoxication is one priority, but getting the attention of people who drink in private remains difficult.

"We have to make sure it's front and center on people's minds," she said. "The 'DWI guy' is out there with his ads, we have to make sure ours are out there, too."

Part of the message is that DWI can happen to anybody. An example is the March 2018 death of Travis Manwaring, 25, of Auburn, when his Ford Taurus was struck by the Honda Accord of Stephen S. Landon, of Skaneateles, on Route 34 in Fleming. Three passengers in Manwaring's car were injured as well. Landon, whose BAC was .2 and was sentenced to up to 13 years in prison for first-degree vehicular manslaughter, was an award-winning chef who had "a very promising life and career," Adsit said, "but let alcohol ruin his life."

Other memorable cases from Adsit's career include the convictions of Dain Schneider for the 2016 death of 18-year-old Chloe Calhoun in Owasco, Raymond Campagna Jr. for the 2016 death of 1-month-old Kasey Potter in Fleming, Heriberto Perez Velasquez for the 2019 death of 59-year-old Mark Knapp in Weedsport, Tristan Hope for the 2021 death of 52-year-old Michael Maltese in Mentz, and William LaVea for the 2009 death of 41-year-old Chris Spack in Ira. All of the offenders were intoxicated, most of them from drinking alcohol.

The Spack accident is different, Adsit said, because it was deliberate. His car was repeatedly struck by LaVea without provocation. That led most to consider the accident an act of road rage, though she noted LaVea's BAC was .18 a few hours later. The scene where Spack's car hit oncoming traffic "looked like a bomb went off," she said.

LaVea, who served five years for assaulting a man to death in a bar in 1967, was paroled for killing Spack on his sixth attempt in 2020. He passed away the following year at the age of 90.

"We worked hard to make sure LaVea stayed in prison," Adsit said. "He had a long, violent history and was clearly a danger to everyone."

Adsit leaves the district attorney's office after 34 years knowing they did everything they could to achieve justice for victims like Spack and their loved ones. Now living in Port Byron with her sister, she plans to focus on her health, which is one of the reasons she retired. But she knows the struggle to keep the roads safe will continue.

"Do you want to get a ride home with the sheriff, or have to call home and say you killed somebody? What's your choice there?" she said. "Make sure you have a plan to get home."