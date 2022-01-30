'I want to help': Retiring Cayuga County director reflects on services, COVID-19

Cayuga County's outgoing director of community services will miss the people, but not the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ray Bizzari, who retired from his position on Friday, said the last two years were some of the most challenging in his three decades working in social services. But along with being proud of his staff for rising to that historic challenge, he believes the pandemic could ultimately improve the departments he leaves behind.

"The pandemic really highlighted substance abuse, poverty, health issues. It forced people who really didn't think about that stuff much to think about it. Everyone's lives changed to some degree. If that conversation continues, we'll end up with better services and better systems," he told The Citizen. "The biggest shift needs to be in how we think about folks who struggle for whatever reason."

Bizzari led the county's social services and community services, the latter including mental health services, for seven and a half years. He led just mental health services for three years prior. With his retirement, the county has split the positions again, appointing Christine Bianco as commissioner of social services and Lauren Walsh as director of community services.

Overall, the two departments consist of about 190 people, Bizzari said. He credited their "incredible" leadership teams with helping him oversee day-to-day operations, from grasping new state regulations to administering the $4 million in contracts they grant to support agencies. He's especially proud of improving access to psychiatric services at the county's mental health clinic on North Street. Integrating the departments has also improved areas like child protective services and foster care, particularly the funding they provide.

"It used to be if you're a (department of social services) kid you get this, or if you're a mental health kid, you get that," he said. "We figured out how to say if you're a kid, you should get all this stuff."

Cayuga County Legislator Elane Daly, who preceded Bizzari as director of social services before the department moved from public health to mental health, told The Citizen that the synergy from the move has been noticeable under his leadership. In particular, she praised the mental health department's increased work with children and families.

"He should be very proud of those accomplishments," she said. "As he leaves, that spirit of cooperation and working together — he believes, and I think he's right, that they're positioned to continue."

Daly also praised Bizzari for facilitating the county's participation in the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-state effort to combat the opioid epidemic through evidence-based practices.

Whether it's people with substance abuse disorders or other needs, Bizzari prided himself on personally trying to help them even though he could have referred them to other staff. If someone called him with a problem, he said, he would always try to fix it. He believes staying on the front lines like that helped him maintain perspective as he dealt with regulations, budgets and other directorial responsibilities. As the departments continue to respond to the community's needs, sometimes with diminishing resources, he hopes people know that desire to help will never change.

"People get this sense out there about government workers or civil service employees," he said. "But my experience is they're so dedicated and selfless. They work above and beyond."

Bizzari had that desire long before coming to the county. He spent 25 years at Cayuga Counseling Services, the last eight as its director, and prior to that he worked in Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca's Head Start program. A native of Auburn, Bizzari once owned a bar, the Roadhouse, near Washington and Clark streets.

In retirement, Bizzari will spend more time with his partner, Liz, and their family in Ledyard. His hobbies include woodworking and writing, and he published a chapbook, "Complications of Having Feet," in 2017. But with so many opportunities to volunteer, Bizzari expects he could also be helping people in his community once again.

"When you work in your community — I don't know if I would have worked as hard somewhere else," he said. "I know these people so I want to help them. It's natural."

To learn more Cayuga County Mental Health: (315) 253-0341 Cayuga County Social Services: (315) 253-1011 For more information, visit cayugacounty.us.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

