The undocumented immigrant from Guatemala charged in connection with a fatal crash in Weedsport Sunday was previously deported but returned to the United States illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday.
Heriberto R. Perez-Velasquez, 31, of Savannah, is in Cayuga County Jail on charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failing to use designated lane. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office arrested Perez-Velasquez after a crash on Route 31 in Weedsport.
Authorities said he drove a 2010 Chevy Cobalt into the back of a compact tractor that was in the south shoulder of the road, ejecting the operator and killing him. The victim was Mark Knapp, 59, of Weedsport.
In response to The Citizen's inquiry about the case, ICE officials said Perez-Velasquez was previously arrested in 2007 by the U.S. Border Patrol and deported to his native Guatemala, but he "illegally re-entered the country at an unknown date."
The sheriff's office said Perez-Velasquez was also arrested last month in Wayne County on driving while intoxicated-related charges. Details of that incident, and why Perez-Velasquez was allowed to remain free despite his undocumented status, emerged Wednesday.
ICE said it was not contacted about Perez-Velasquez's arrest last month in Wayne County.
"On Oct. 18, 2019, New York State Police arrested Perez for resisting arrest, DUI, and other charges. Perez was released from state custody on an appearance ticket and ICE was never notified," ICE said in a statement.
State police released a statement in response saying troopers had reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a separate agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, during the October incident after Perez-Velasquez could not produce valid identification. CBP could not respond that night and requested that Perez-Velasquez be detained.
However, state police said, the Wayne County Centralized Arraignment Processing Court determined "Perez-Velasquez was ineligible for pre-arraignment detention under the court's policies, and he was released to a sober third party with appearance tickets."
Following Perez-Velasquez's arrest this week, ICE has lodged a detainer and warrant of removal with the sheriff's office, which would come into play should Perez-Velasquez be eligible for release from the county jail.
"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens," the agency said. "The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody."
In the meantime, though, Perez-Velasquez's criminal case in Cayuga County will move forward as he remains in the sheriff's office custody, the sheriff's office said.
Perez-Velasquez was arraigned in Weedsport Village Court earlier this week on the charges related to the crash and committed to Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.