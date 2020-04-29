'I'd like to be there for them': Auburn music teacher rescinds retirement because of COVID-19

Michael Miller said that when he originally planned to retire as an Auburn High School music teacher at the end of June, he had a general "endgame" in mind for how he would conclude his career.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans.
Every Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES school district closed last month after Cayuga County declared a state of emergency due to the respiratory illness outbreak. That closure has now been included in an statewide order, with buildings shuttered until at least May 15 to continue social distancing to help halt the spread of the virus.
Miller, who has served as the director of bands for the high school since 2014 and has taught in the district for over 20 years, recently rescinded his retirement as a full-time music teacher. That was approved by the district board of education at a meeting April 22.
The longtime educator said he wants to be there for students once those school doors open again, though he anticipates "it's not going to be what we left." Miller believes health and safety protocol changes will inevitably be implemented in schools both locally and nationwide once people are allowed to reenter the buildings as a result of the pandemic.
Though he doesn't know what those possible changes may look like, he wants to be a familiar face for students as they navigate those changes. He'd like the school's music wing to be "that safe place they can come back to where there's some things they recognize in routine, in faces, all the above."
"It's important from a social-emotional standpoint that the students, while they're experiencing a variety of change, they also need some familiarity and stability," Miller said. "So part of my thinking and my philosophy ... is I'd like to be there for them to be that stability."
With that in mind, Miller is going to stay on for at least another year. His wife Linda Miller is a reading specialist at Seward Elementary School and will be eligible for retirement next year. Michael Miller said they both plan to leave while they still love what they do.
"Our own children are young adults," he said. "Their careers have taken them elsewhere in the country, so part of our endgame was to put ourselves in a situation where we're able to spend time with our own family."
Miller said he feels it is important to be present for students in the future. He is also still working with students through regular meetings via the the video conferencing service Zoom and the young musicians sending him videos of them playing, with Miller providing feedback.
Before the pandemic, he intended to have high school ensemble students play John Phillip Sousa's march "The Thunderer" as a part of the ensemble concert band's spring concert. Now, Miller's goal is to create a video of all of the students individually playing their parts while making it appear they are all playing together.
"That's assuming I get all the technology figured out, but one way or another, I still would like them, especially for the seniors, to have some kind of final memento of the 2019-20 school year," he said.
Miller said he is excited to continue working with the students, even if there are changes to what the 2020-21 school year may look like. He called the possible changes students may experience in the fall "a new chapter in the history books," on par with the moon landing in 1969.
"No matter what happens in the fall, even if it's not exactly what I thought my career was going to look like, the end of it, I've made a commitment now to give my students another full year of doing what we do, of creating music together in the way that we've grown accustom as well as now bringing in some new changes."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.