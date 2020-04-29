'I'd like to be there for them': Auburn music teacher rescinds retirement because of COVID-19

Though he doesn't know what those possible changes may look like, he wants to be a familiar face for students as they navigate those changes. He'd like the school's music wing to be "that safe place they can come back to where there's some things they recognize in routine, in faces, all the above."

"It's important from a social-emotional standpoint that the students, while they're experiencing a variety of change, they also need some familiarity and stability," Miller said. "So part of my thinking and my philosophy ... is I'd like to be there for them to be that stability."

With that in mind, Miller is going to stay on for at least another year. His wife Linda Miller is a reading specialist at Seward Elementary School and will be eligible for retirement next year. Michael Miller said they both plan to leave while they still love what they do.

"Our own children are young adults," he said. "Their careers have taken them elsewhere in the country, so part of our endgame was to put ourselves in a situation where we're able to spend time with our own family."