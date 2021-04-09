If you lost a bunch of cash in Auburn, it's waiting for you at the city police department

A large sum of money was recently found in the parking lot of an Auburn restaurant, the Auburn Police Department would like to get the funds back to their owner.

The APD said in a post on its Facebook page Friday that the owner of Smitty's Fish House West at 343 Genesee St. reached out to the department to report finding "a large sum" of U.S. currency in the parking lot of his establishment Thursday.

The owner secured the money, hoping the person who lost it would come back to retrieve it, but nobody ever showed up. The owner then called the APD to turn the money over for safe keeping.

The person who lost the money can call the APD at (315) 253-3231 or go to the station at 46 North St. Anyone wishing to claim the cash will need to answer a couple questions, however.

"The individual who claims the money will need to describe to the police how the money was packaged as it was in a very specific manner and you will also need to know exactly how much money was lost," the post said.

The APD thanked Smitty's "for being good community stewards" and trying to get the money back to its owner.

