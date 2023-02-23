An Ilion man admitted to a felony weapons violation during a traffic stop in Fleming last October.

According to a press release from the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office Thursday, Donnie Birdine, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C armed violent felony, arising out of an Oct. 29 traffic stop in Fleming.

Birdine admitted to possessing a loaded and operable firearm, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol. Members of the New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a DWI investigation when officers noticed a firearm in Birdine's waistband. The firearm was reported stolen from Florida. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police also recovered a quantity of cocaine and a scale. Cocaine was also found on Birdine.

Birdine faces five years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced before Judge Thomas G. Leone on June 15.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, this individual was apprehended and brought to justice," Cayuga County Brittany Grome Antonacci said in the press release. "The District Attorney’s Office has made it a priority to focus on the prosecution of violent felony offenders and has increased our efforts to secure convictions of these individuals. Any individual who brings an illegal firearm into our County will be held accountable.”