In Adirondacks, tourism officials plan for a summer of unknowns

On Tuesday, ROOST officials held a video conference with about 200 people to discuss a four-phase roll-out of its Adirondack marketing plan once social-distancing mandates are lifted. The plan is to start locally and move out regionally, and it is meant for the leisure traveler, not necessarily people visiting specifically for events.

“The next one we have to tackle is really looking at the events and getting that discussion going with the organizers,” McKenna said.

That discussion is leading to preparation. In mid-March, some of the first social distancing restrictions in New York began with mass gatherings such as special events and sporting competitions, just like those on the Tri-Lakes summer calendar of events. Therefore, ROOST is working with event coordinators to prepare a health and safety plan for the “new” normal — whatever that means.

“We’re going to start talking with the medical community, our public health community and state directly about it,” McKenna said. “Get some direction from them and then try to develop a plan with the organizers of these events to really figure it out. … Things are going to be different. There’s no doubt about it.”

The health and safety of the community is first and foremost on everyone’s mind.