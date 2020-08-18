In Auburn, some numbers show COVID-19 impact more than others

He's also concerned about the possibility of another stimulus check from the government. Duckett believes the $1,200 one people received in the spring was, at least in some cases, spent on drugs.

"We're very concerned about that," he said. "If they do another stimulus check, we're going to be on high alert."

When it comes to dangerous behavior, some of the Auburn Police Department's numbers paint a similarly troubling picture of the pandemic's effects.

In line with Duckett's office, the department saw increases in both overdose investigations and suicide attempts this year. Overdose investigations increased more modestly, with only one or two more each month of the pandemic compared to the same month last year (for instance, 17 in July 2019 compared to 19 in July 2020).

Suicide attempts, however, increased starkly. The department responded to a total of 88 in April, May, June and July, an increase of 22% over the 2018 number (72) and 44% over the 2019 number (61). The department's number of mental health problem investigations during those months (147) increased at a similar clip this year: 30% over 2018 (113) and 24% over 2019 (119).