As part of the intake process for her new probationers, Betsy Alexander screens their mental health and risk for suicide.
But some of the people on the probation officer's caseload don’t even know what the word "suicide" means. And their parents sometimes accompany them to these intakes. The youngest person on Alexander’s caseload is an 8-year-old who started a fire in a school bathroom.
Alexander joined the probation department in November 2018 to handle a specialized caseload of juveniles. Probation was bracing last year for an influx of 16-year-olds who would no longer be prosecuted in criminal court but rerouted to their department as a result of the legislation called Raise the Age.
When the second phase of Raise the Age goes into effect on Oct. 1, 17-year-olds will no longer be prosecuted in criminal court, either. Both age groups will be handled primarily by probation and a special court called the Youth Part that is in place for 16- and 17-year-olds accused of felonies.
But as the second phase nears, probation officials say they aren’t concerned about how they will handle additional cases involving 17-year-olds — because the department was never really hit with that influx of 16-year-olds.
The state predicted Cayuga County would receive between six to 20 new cases involving 16 year olds between 2018 and 2019. So far, there have only been four.
The unexpectedly low impact of the legislation raises questions for Alexander about her future at the department, the possibly unmet needs of juveniles in the county and what the second phase of Raise the Age will bring.
“It’s not that we want to boost my numbers by any means," Alexander said. "But if we’re not seeing the cases to begin with, yeah, what do we do about that?”
Specialization
On a Wednesday afternoon in early September, Alexander left her office and drove out of Auburn to check in on one of her diversion cases. Juveniles can either be on probation for one to two years or they can be on diversion, which lasts two to four months. Alexander’s job remains the same between the two.
“We’re supposed to always be looking at the least restrictive means necessary,” she said. “So, how do we prevent them from reoffending and keep the community and really the individual — the juvenile — safe?”
That day, she was going to visit a 15-year-old girl from Cayuga County who was on diversion for criminal mischief. The juvenile, whose identity and the details of her offense are withheld because she is a minor, said diversion “wasn’t bad” — especially compared to what probation entails.
“I have trouble following rules and sticking to guidelines, so that’s where issues start, I guess. Then I have to be reminded, ‘You can’t do this or else this will happen’,” she said.
Alexander also navigates a population with one of the higher rates of suicide in the state. She uses the Youth Assessment and Screening Instrument to determine a young person’s level of risk and their strengths. If they’re at a moderate or low risk, Alexander sees them every other week or once a month, respectively.
The girl that Alexander saw in September, who has a mood disorder and ADHD, said the questionnaires could give more attention to the diversity of mental health issues. “There could be more that adds to that emotionally and mentally so maybe they could get better help than with how it is now,” she said.
She's on Alexander's caseload, even though she is too young to be affected by Raise the Age, because Alexander handles all juveniles — currently, about 35.
As the first phase of the new legislation was approaching, probation director Jay De Wispelaere wasn’t expecting much financial help from the state unless his department hired someone to handle a specialized juvenile caseload.
De Wispelaere said a committee called FAST, which was already in place to focus on juvenile justice, was also in favor of hiring a specialized probation officer. The committee is comprised of representatives from different county agencies like probation, social services, Cayuga Counseling and Cayuga Mental Health.
“I think we all looked at it and went, ‘Yeah this is a really good opportunity.’ That this will help us really fully take advantage of this in a way that probation has not been able to focus on this population before,” he said.
It would be a new model of case management for the department, which hadn’t previously specialized its officers caseloads. Caseloads can be specialized by the offense, like driving while intoxicated or domestic violence. Probationers with mental health issues can also be a specialization.
“It’s been an interesting process. You don’t often have the opportunity to be part of a really comprehensive overhaul of a certain part of the system that you’re working in,” De Wispelaere said.
Disrupted expectations
Probation did end up getting funding for Alexander’s specialized position through Raise the Age reimbursements. But she’s concerned that her caseload, with only four 16-year-olds, isn’t reflective of the needs of youth in the county and might even affect her ability to continue in her position.
“It’s certainly something I think about because if we’re not able to prove that my job is mostly doing Raise the Age stuff…the majority of my caseload is non-Raise the Age juveniles,” she said. “Am I going to be able to keep my position?
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said there was a “huge decline” in the number of 16-year-olds whose crimes were being addressed because of Raise the Age legislation.
“That’s not to say they suddenly stopped committing crimes. It’s to say they’re not being held accountable because of the new laws that were passed by Governor Cuomo in 2017,” he said. Budelmann prosecutes cases in Youth Court, where, as of Sept. 10, there was currently one violent felony case of a 16-year-old still pending.
He attributed the decline of arrests to requirements that were placed on law enforcement officers who are in the position to issue appearance tickets to 16-year-olds — that the adolescents can’t be talked to without parents around, two officers are needed to transport them, the difficulty of where to hold adolescents and that they can’t be held on bail for the most part.
De Wispelaere and John Madden, who is also Alexander's supervisor at the probation department, said the number of 16-year-olds they’ve seen has been below what the department was expecting. But they were doubtful that funding for Alexander’s position would be revoked because of it.
“Are there less juveniles coming through the systems because they’re not being issued appearance tickets? Are officers using other resources trying to mediate with families on their own — making informal referrals to FAST? I can’t … I’d be guessing,” De Wispelaere said.
While Madden said he doesn’t think the funding from the state will be in place forever, he didn’t think Alexander’s position would be pulled. “I hope that doesn’t happen, because — again — we’ve always needed a juvenile probation officer. Particularly now, we’ve added 16- and 17-year-olds, that’s not going away,” he said.
Madden said he didn’t know the cause of the unexpectedly low numbers, but that nothing will come to probation’s attention unless police decide they want to issue an appearance ticket that essentially charges a young person with a crime.
Alexander has wondered whether the cause of the low numbers begins with law enforcement, because writing appearance tickets for that category can be too much of a hassle.
“I know a lot of times they don’t want to arrest them or give them an appearance ticket because they’re younger, but would that help get them get the services they need?” she said.
Second phase
Since Raise the Age went into effect, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has issued only one appearance ticket to a 16-year-old. Unlike probation's experience, Sgt. Frederick Cornelius said he didn't think the sheriff's office was dealing with fewer 16-year-olds.
“We’ve just routed less into the justice system,” Cornelius said.
But he said it’s not because deputies are reluctant to issue appearance tickets and deal with legal hassle. Deputies on the street who would be in a position to issue a ticket to a 16-year-old follow a protocol where they call to consult one of four deputies who are trained in how to handle those adolescents.
However, Cornelius said, the “vast majority” of those incidents handled by the department are rerouted out of the criminal justice system and addressed using other means. Alternatively, deputies recommend therapy, behavioral programs and mental health counseling, which they do not always do through FAST.
“It’s just a different mindset. We just put our people in the mindset that we’re going to treat these 16-year-olds like children, and not like adults. When you think about it that way, the first thing that pops into your head isn’t the justice system — it’s how can we help this family?” he said.
Budelmann believes the county will see a decrease in the number of 17-year-olds coming through the criminal justice system because processing that age group under Raise the Age is "not the most effective use of the limited police resources because we can’t get restitution, can’t get orders of protection,” he said.
"You have a huge, onerous front end and a very small reason to pick it up on the back end," he said.
According to Madden, it isn't impossible for restitution and orders of protection to be issued against adolescents.
The state predicts that Raise the Age won’t be fully matriculated into the juvenile justice system until about 2023. Cayuga County is projected to have 17 cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds in probation supervision or Youth Court by 2020, with 38 of the same category by 2023.
De Wispelaere has to eventually decide if it will be worth it to hire a second juvenile probation officer. He might be able to make the case if the department reaches 25 to 30 more adolescents in need of supervision through probation or diversion. Right now, he doesn’t believe it would be reasonable to try to add another position.
“If the promise of Raise the Age — I believe there is a promise to it — is truly going to be fulfilled, it’s the officers that we hired last year and we hired this year that are going to really to get us there,” he said.