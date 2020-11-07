In memory of his mother, boy donates money for Auburn's Christmas tree

AUBURN — During his 13 years so far as the city's mayor and his previous multiple decades with the Auburn Fire Department, Mike Quill had never seen a young person come up to him out of the blue and simply give money to the city.
That changed about three weeks ago when Quill ran into Finn Bell and his grandmother, Kelly Bell, in a hallway at Memorial City Hall. Finn, 12, handed Quill an envelope, the mayor said at last week's Auburn City Council meeting.
It contained $200 so the city can get new lights for its Christmas tree. The mayor asked Finn, who was present at the council meeting, to come up to a podium, where Quill gave the boy a key to the city, thanking him for his generosity. Quill asked Finn if he wanted to say a couple things, to which he immediately softly and politely declined, which garnered a laugh from those present. The crowd clapped enthusiastically for Finn as he sat down next to his grandmother.
Afterwards, when Finn and Kelly were in the process of leaving city hall, Kelly said her grandson has spent years raising money and giving back after the city "really came out for us" with support when Finn's mother, Bridget Bell, was murdered by Finn's father in 2011.
Finn — who wore a face mask Thursday that had a heart and the word "Mom" written on it — has given to the city on other occasions in the past, such as when when he raised nearly $200 in 2017 to help the city buy a better star for the Christmas tree outside city hall. To show the city's appreciation, Finn lead the holiday parade that year.
Support Local Journalism
Various people have helped Finn generate funds for different causes, Kelly said.
"I hope that I'm teaching him the right way," Kelly said. "It's not easy raising a child these days, never mind being a grandmother doing it."
After the council meeting, Quill noted Finn actually brought a bit more money that night to give the city as well. The mayor lauded both the young man and Kelly.
"His grandmother's teaching him the right way, how to handle money and how to help others," Quill said. "So I give his grandmother as much credit as I do him."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.