In memory of his mother, boy donates money for Auburn's Christmas tree

AUBURN — During his 13 years so far as the city's mayor and his previous multiple decades with the Auburn Fire Department, Mike Quill had never seen a young person come up to him out of the blue and simply give money to the city.

That changed about three weeks ago when Quill ran into Finn Bell and his grandmother, Kelly Bell, in a hallway at Memorial City Hall. Finn, 12, handed Quill an envelope, the mayor said at last week's Auburn City Council meeting.

It contained $200 so the city can get new lights for its Christmas tree. The mayor asked Finn, who was present at the council meeting, to come up to a podium, where Quill gave the boy a key to the city, thanking him for his generosity. Quill asked Finn if he wanted to say a couple things, to which he immediately softly and politely declined, which garnered a laugh from those present. The crowd clapped enthusiastically for Finn as he sat down next to his grandmother.

Afterwards, when Finn and Kelly were in the process of leaving city hall, Kelly said her grandson has spent years raising money and giving back after the city "really came out for us" with support when Finn's mother, Bridget Bell, was murdered by Finn's father in 2011.