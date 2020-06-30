In reversal, Auburn hospital won't open to visitors this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Auburn Community Hospital changed course Tuesday and announced it will not open for visitors this week.

The hospital said Friday that it planned to resume visitation on Wednesday, July 1. There would be certain restrictions in effect, including a four-hour window for visitors and screenings for anyone entering the hospital.

But after a meeting between hospital and medical leaders, visitation won't resume this week. In a statement, the hospital said it will reevaluate its plans next week.

"Throughout this pandemic, ACH's first priority is to protect the health and safety of our patients and employees. As such, we think it is prudent to take some time to monitor the situation," said Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital.

The hospital's concerns, Berlucchi continued, are due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. With more social gatherings expected, the hospital worries that the events and other behavior may lead to more people being exposed to COVID-19.