AUBURN — After the Memorial Day ceremony concluded, veteran Jim Gardner said there are a couple of people he served with who died that he thinks of frequently, not just during the holiday.

Gardner, who served in the U.S. Marines, was at the wreath-laying event at Veterans Memorial Park in Auburn Monday. Praising the Auburn Civic Band and others who participated in the ceremony, he talked about why he wanted to attend the event.

"This is for all the guys who gave their tomorrows for our todays," Gardner said.

Following the downtown parade, more than 130 people attended the ceremony. Wreaths from entities such as the Swietoniowski-Kopeczek American Legion Post No. 1324 and the Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post No. 1776 were laid during the function.

At a stage set up across the street from the memorial park, the Rev. Joshua Czyz gave the invocation and benediction. The Auburn City Council and some other local officials were also on the stage.

After a rifle volley and the military bugle call taps played, Navy veteran Bill Staley sang the first two verses of "God Bless America" as the civic band played, before the rest of those gathered at the event joined in on the third verse.

During the conclusion of the ceremony, U.S. Coast Guard veteran Terry Winslow, who emceed the event, thanked veterans and "those who've gone before us and died in the line of defending our country." He then addressed the crowd.

"As you leave here today and you make your way to wherever it is you're going, family cookouts, celebrations, get-togethers, do so in the name of freedom and remember to take a moment to thank all of those who perished in the name of our freedoms," Winslow said.

After the event, James Best, director of the civic band, said he has been participating in the city's Memorial Day events with the band for at least 25 years. He cited his grandson, Calvin Best, who is in the Marines, as one of the reasons why he participates in these ceremonies. James Best also talked about why he feels it is important to participate in Memorial Day events.

"I would say it's sort of an obligation to support the young people that have kept this country afloat," he said.

