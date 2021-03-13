'In the outdoors': Sterling Nature Center provides reprieve from being cooped up

STERLING — Instead of staying cooped up in their homes, around 20 people took in the sights and sounds of the Sterling Nature Center Saturday.

The guided outdoor walk, In Search of Owls, led visitors through the wooded acres by center director Jim D'Angelo in the hopes of finding birds along the way.

He told the group to look out for silhouettes of owls in trees, adding that they can be found in the cavities of trees. He noted other birds and creatures can be found within the area, as he spotted a red-tailed hawk before the walk began. Later, he expressed hope the group would see an owl, such as one migrating.

"For wildlife, it's putting yourself in the right spot at the right time, and then hoping that wildlife actually cooperates with you," D'Angelo said.

Slightly behind the other participants toward the beginning of the journey were Ed and Jackie Waters, with their daughters, Madison, 9, and Leta, 7. Jackie said they wanted to get of the house and "be in the outdoors." Ed noted they have owls near their home in Oswego so this seemed like a good opportunity to learn more about them as a family.

