'In the outdoors': Sterling Nature Center provides reprieve from being cooped up

STERLING — Instead of staying cooped up in their homes, around 20 people took in the sights and sounds of the Sterling Nature Center Saturday.
The guided outdoor walk, In Search of Owls, led visitors through the wooded acres by center director Jim D'Angelo in the hopes of finding birds along the way.
He told the group to look out for silhouettes of owls in trees, adding that they can be found in the cavities of trees. He noted other birds and creatures can be found within the area, as he spotted a red-tailed hawk before the walk began. Later, he expressed hope the group would see an owl, such as one migrating.
"For wildlife, it's putting yourself in the right spot at the right time, and then hoping that wildlife actually cooperates with you," D'Angelo said.
Slightly behind the other participants toward the beginning of the journey were Ed and Jackie Waters, with their daughters, Madison, 9, and Leta, 7. Jackie said they wanted to get of the house and "be in the outdoors." Ed noted they have owls near their home in Oswego so this seemed like a good opportunity to learn more about them as a family.
Out at the beaver wetland part of the area, D'Angelo said the noise that tore through the woods a moment earlier sounded like the call of the barred owl. Karen Balbierer used binoculars to gaze out at the body of water at the wetlands. Later, Balbierer, an avid bird watcher, often pointed her head toward the skies as she walked, her eyes darting through the trees in hopes of spotting one of the feathered friends.
She came to learn more about owls, but noted outdoor events like the center's walk were popular even before the pandemic shuttered the masses inside.
"I'm sure that people are anxious to get back to doing those kinds of things," she said.
There were 19 people registered for the event, as D'Angelo said the center has been limiting all programs to under 20 people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was so popular that that he added another owl event for Sunday, and that event was set to be fully booked, as well. Before the event started, D'Angelo had to turn away around eight people who came to the owl event without registering in order to keep with the limit, said he was sorry and said they could still use the trails. Registration is required for all center events.
The center canceled programs for a bit last year in the spring and summer, D'Angelo said, but outdoor programming resumed by the fall. No indoor events are being held. The attendance for activities has depended on the weather and the type of programs offered, as D'Angelo said owl events attract a lot of interest.
The nature trail system has not been closed during the outbreak. There was a boost in trail visitation simply because people wanted to get outside, he noted. The center began doing Facebook Live events shortly after the pandemic shutdown began. D'Angelo was glad people were interested in the owl event.
"It's showing a need for these types of programs and for people to get outside and do things," he said. "It's giving something for people to do safety."
