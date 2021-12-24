'In the spirit': Dickens Christmas wraps up another year in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES — For the last time during 2021, the charm of author Charles Dickens' classic characters mixed with the wonders of the 21st century in Skaneateles on Christmas Eve.

The annual Dickens Christmas event, in which Dickens Christmas characters in period-appropriate garb interact with people, had its last day of the year on Friday. On-street parking was packed with cars as visitors made their way through bustling sidewalks. The event started on Black Friday and has been held each Saturday and Sunday since, as well as Thursday.

The sidewalks on Friday were lined with wreaths and other festive touches. Some visitors even wore Christmas-themed red-and-green clothes. Performers playing characters could be heard singing Christmas carols throughout the area.

Actor Jason Parkman greeted those around him in character as the thief Fagin from the Dickens novel "Oliver Twist." Parkman, speaking as Fagin, said he was with the "Skaneateles pocket cleaning company."

In a hushed voice so the people around him couldn't hear, Parkman explained what he believes draws folks into the event.

"The festivities, the camaraderie, the singing of carols and all of that," Parkman said while maintaining his accent as Fagin.

Sara Wagner, Liza Flum and August Deimel, who all came from Geneva, said they enjoyed checking out the celebration. Deimel said there are holiday festivities in Geneva, "but they don't have Dickens characters on the streets."

"I think we just came out for the general festiveness of the season," he added.

At the lifestyle boutique Skaneateles 300, owner Geraldean Lantier and her daughters, Augusteen and Ida, both 11, and Campbell, 8, who were Lantier's "holiday helpers," were all at the storefront.

Lantier said the Dickens event brings people into her business, which she has run for 13 years. She said people are excited to be shopping in-person again, and added that this December has been among the shop's "top three months" for sales.

"We just love celebrating with our customers and the Dickens characters and even if you're not one for being really excited about Christmas, you can't help but get in the spirit walking around Skaneateles this time of year," she said.

Not far from the shop, Kim Bringas and her son Nico, 9, were out with their dogs, Luna and Poochie, who were wearing Santa Claus outfits and hats. As passersby stopped to see Luna and she gave them attention right back, Bringas said she enjoys having Dickens Christmas in town and that it is "really special" for Skaneateles to host the celebration every year.

"I think we're really lucky we get to bring joy to all of the people who walk around the town," she continued.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.