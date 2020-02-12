Inaugural Finger Lakes Birding Festival coming to Cayuga County area

A new festival at the end of March will welcome bird enthusiasts to the Cayuga County area for four days of tours, lectures, workshops and more.

The inaugural Finger Lakes Birding Festival will take place Thursday, March 26, through Sunday, March 29. The festival is a partnership between the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah, the Sterling Nature Center in Sterling, Braddock Bay Raptor Research in Honeoye Falls and the Onondaga Audubon Society. Events will take place at the Montezuma and Sterling centers, as well as Braddock Bay and Onondaga Lake.

In a news release, the Montezuma Audubon said festival participants can expect to see up to three dozen waterfowl species and 20 species of raptors using the region's forests, wetlands, grasslands and waterways. The Finger Lakes region is a "critically important" stopover for millions of waterfowl and birds of prey as they migrate to their breeding grounds, the Audubon said.

More than 15 events are scheduled across the four sites, including Waterfowl Migration Tours every day at the Montezuma Audubon Center and a "Birds of the Finger Lakes" photo exhibit at the Sterling Nature Center. Admission to most individual events is $5.

Registration and a full schedule of events are available at ny.audubon.org/montezuma.

For more information, email montezuma@audubon.org, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesbirdingfestival or call (315) 365-3588.

