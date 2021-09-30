Incentive program aims to get more electric motors on New York's canal system

The goal of the program is to improve the experience along the canal system by eliminating the noise, pollution and smell caused by fossil fuel combustion and align with the state's commitment to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions to 40 percent of 1990 levels by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050.

Under the pilot with Erie Canal Adventures, the existing diesel engine of a 42-foot tour boat was replaced with an electric motor supplied by Elco Motor Yachts, an Athens, New York-based manufacturer. The defining features of the tour boat were preserved during the diesel to electric conversion process. Given the pilot's success, officials said, Erie Canal Adventures is now considering converting its entire fossil fuel-powered fleet to all electric power.

"New York is leading the nation in the fight against climate change, and this innovative new program goes hand-in-hand with our statewide efforts to lower emissions and encourage the adoption of electric vehicle technology," Hochul said in a statement. "Green Boats will show that electrification is an achievable and realistic goal while simultaneously improving the experience for the operators and thousands of tourists that board these vessels each year on the Canal system. This program will reduce pollution in New York's air and water and keep an important industry afloat."

"We are proud to offer this incentive program that works toward a future that is cleaner and greener and one that will ultimately benefit not only vessel operators and tourists, but also the thousands of people that live in canalside communities," NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said in a statement.

