AUBURN — While third grade students at Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn moved around frequently during activities simulating different disabilities Wednesday, what the children were meant to exercise the most was their sense of empathy.
ARISE, which works with people with disabilities to help them live in the community as independently as possible, held different disability awareness stations for the school's third grade class in order for them to understand what's it like to have a particular disability.
For example, in one group, students wearing headphones that were playing Christmas music had to hold a conversation with students who didn't have headphones on while trying not to get distracted, a challenge meant to simulate attention deficit disorder or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Sara Douglass, the independent living coordinator for the ARISE location in Auburn, spoke with students in the school's auditorium about acceptance, helping a person with disabilities, asking a person with disabilities if they want help and the idea that the students with disabilities would want to be treated the same as anyone else.
Afterwards, the students broke up into groups that rotated to six classrooms for different stations. Douglass said ARISE plans to hold disability events for every elementary school in Auburn.
"My main reason to do this is to give them a little bit of understanding of what it's like to have a specific disability so that they can learn a little bit of empathy," she said. "I want them to take away from this that even though somebody may have a disability, they still want the same things, they still want to be accepted, they want to be a part of things and that to be a good human, we should include everybody."
At one station, students were asked to write their name in braille with a sheet that included the Braille alphabet. They were then asked to draw a snowman while blindfolded. While some students performed the task without issue, various pieces of Kaimere Robinson's snowman were scattered on his paper. Kaimere, 8, smiled and said the task was "fun but hard." Ava Hand, 8, held Paradise Farrelly's paper straight while Paradise, 8, was blindfolded. Paradise put a a couple of the snowballs for her snowman on top of each other. Ava and Paradise both said they enjoyed the activity and said they would help a person with disabilities.
Later, teacher Jeanne Blaisdell ran an activity where students had to put their dominant arms behind their backs and open and close a container through other means to simulate a physical disability. Burns asked students for ways they could do that, and they replied with suggestions such as using their chin or armpit. Blaisdell said she thought the activities were beneficial for students.
"Even if it's just for a moment, we hope that they would understand what it's like to live with a disability," Blaisdell said. "We would hope that they would internalize it and maybe carry it over to bigger concepts."