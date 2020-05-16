Increased testing leads to rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County has been rising slowly and steadily as more people get tested.
For the third consecutive day, the county on Saturday reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The county health department said that a woman in her 60s who lives outside the city of Auburn had tested positive for the coronavirus and that contact tracing to determine if anyone had direct contact with the woman had been completed.
The health department had conducted three drive-thru clinics during the past week for essential workers and their adult family members and was still awaiting 263 test results from those efforts as well as tests that were performed on county residents by physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories.
There have been a total of 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County as of Saturday afternoon, with 55 people having been discharged from mandatory isolation required of people who have tested positive. There has been one death reported in the county.
The county said that there were 11 people in mandatory isolation Saturday, and 19 in mandatory quarantine because they had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. There were no Cayuga County residents hospitalized on Saturday.
The county has received 1,864 test results since testing began in early March, an increase of 658 from a week ago. The health department held drive-thru clinics Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for essential workers and adult members of their families, and another clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, that can include children in those households.
The May 19 clinic will offer nasopharyngeal viral testing swab, not the antibody test, by appointment only.
To make an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button. Those making appointments must provide their legal name, home address and a phone number for the county to use to call with results.
There are three appointments for each time slot. If one swabbing station is full, select a different one. Once an appointment is made online, someone from the health department will call to collect insurance information or discuss options for those without insurance. If the lab bills the individual’s insurance, the lab would accept whatever reimbursement as payment in full and the individual will not receive a bill.
Those unable to make an appointment online may call the health department at (315) 253-1560 beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 18.
Officials in Onondaga County on Saturday reported 23 new positive test results to bring the year-to-date total to 1,566. The county reported two additional virus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the total there to 92. Officials said that 64 people were hospitalized, with 16 in critical condition.
