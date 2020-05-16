Increased testing leads to rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County has been rising slowly and steadily as more people get tested.

For the third consecutive day, the county on Saturday reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The county health department said that a woman in her 60s who lives outside the city of Auburn had tested positive for the coronavirus and that contact tracing to determine if anyone had direct contact with the woman had been completed.

The health department had conducted three drive-thru clinics during the past week for essential workers and their adult family members and was still awaiting 263 test results from those efforts as well as tests that were performed on county residents by physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories.

There have been a total of 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County as of Saturday afternoon, with 55 people having been discharged from mandatory isolation required of people who have tested positive. There has been one death reported in the county.

The county said that there were 11 people in mandatory isolation Saturday, and 19 in mandatory quarantine because they had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. There were no Cayuga County residents hospitalized on Saturday.