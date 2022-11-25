Inflation affecting some more than others in Auburn on Black Friday

AUBURN — Auburn business Reuse Refuge had strong sales on Black Friday in 2020, owner Lucy Janssen said. Black Friday in 2021 was OK. This year, no customers came into the store as of 2 p.m. Friday.

The store, at 28 E Genesee St., shares a space with Mandy Girl Boutique, owned by Amanda Carnicelli. Reuse Refuge, which opened in October 2020, allows people to bring their own containers to refill goods such as soap, laundry detergent and all-purpose cleaner, and has eco-friendly selfcare and homecare products and other items.

In addition to a lack of customers on Black Friday, Janssen noted sales have been down this year. She attributed this to a variety of factors, including inflation. Increased prices on essentials and other items have been an ongoing factor in the U.S. economy for months.

Inflation appeared to impact some businesses more than others in Auburn on Black Friday, which is when stores often go "in the black," or become profitable for the year. Janssen said inflation has been a concern "in the general mind of the consumer."

"Just generally, people aren't as spend-happy as they were before, and I think it's hard to contextualize because in 2020, there was a big, big, big cultural push to support local businesses, and I feel like that kind of tapered off," she said. "So it's like, 'What's going on, where'd you guys go?'"

That said, Janssen feels her prices have basically remained the same because "I've been trying to be really savvy about sourcing things at the same or a reasonable price otherwise, and if I'm getting it from the same source, if it's going up a little bit, I try to make sure it's not too much. I'm keeping it balanced."

Despite those worries, Janssen and Carnicelli are hoping to drum up strong business on Saturday, since the Auburn holiday parade will run outside their doors. They also expressed interest in moving to a location close to other spots downtown. Carincelli, whose boutique includes clothes, accessories and candles, talked about the importance of supporting local ventures.

"Especially here in Auburn where we live, I think that people like to say, 'Downtown is so cute, there's all these little shops and we love them, we love to walk around see things' and all that and whatnot, and then what they don't realize is for (those shops) to be there, you have to go there and support them. If you love it so much and you want it to stay alive, you've got to help it, there's no secret corporate helping us out and keeping us afloat. It's literally the two of us," Carnicelli said, motioning to herself and Janssen. "If you care about your city and want to see certain things and want to be able to have the privilege to go to places like this that are super unique and special, you have to support them or else we're not going to be here anymore, we're not going to be able to do it."

Earlier, crowds of people darted in and out of different sections of Bass Pro Shops in Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. Customers, such as married couple Wally and Maggie Wyse and Lorie Ellsworth, who looked at jeans, said inflation hadn't been much of a factor in their Black Friday shopping.

Dan Fox turned 60 on Friday, so he and his wife wife Linda celebrated with some relaxing Black Friday shopping, although Fox said he normally isn't an avid Black Friday shopper. He was going to buy himself a couple items he needed, such as a vacuum sealer for meat, since he hunted a buck recently.

"They have a really good sale going on, it's a good day to take a long ride and enjoy the day," he said. Fox also said inflation wasn't a big issue for his shopping on Friday.

"It is what it is, you can't get around it," he said.

Mike Kane, a group sales manger at Bass Pro, said he personally believed Black Friday foot traffic this year was the best the store has had in a couple of years, although it was too early to compare it to previous years in terms of sales. He noted he wasn't entirely sure why foot traffic seemed to be up this year compared to Black Fridays of 2020 and 2021, and mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and believes that, "This year, people are just tired of being home. They want to get back to normalcy."

Kane didn't believe inflation affected Bass Pro's deals much on Black Friday, adding he felt prices went up slightly in some cases, but deals largely stayed steady.

"It's definitely nice to see the crowds. It's good to see people out," he said.

Jerry VeVone, owner of Winton Antiques at Auburn Plaza, said Black Friday doesn't usually apply to the antique business, but said "we've been busy all day" because other stores in the plaza have had people coming in, so a lot of people were also coming into his store.

VeVone said he feels inflation has impacted his business a little bit.

"It has mattered as far as the people that are here, middle-income, they don't have the extra cash, and this isn't a necessity, antiques are not a necessity," he said. "Food, utilities, gas (are,) so if you spend more that way, interest rates going up, it costs more on the credit cards."

He also mentioned more people have tried to sell their items, although he has not purchased a lot. He feels inflation has something to do with more people trying to sell their possessions to him.

"It's sad," he said.