Information session on NYSEG smart meters scheduled for Moravia

As New York State Electric & Gas begins to prepare for smart meter installations in the region, an informational open house has been scheduled in Moravia.

According to a news release, the meeting, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Moravia Town Hall, will provide residents, business owners, municipal officials and other interested parties details about the upcoming installation of smart meters, including the scope of work, timeline and customer impacts.

Other open houses are scheduled for Ithaca and Trumansburg. The company said that it has about 92,000 customers in its Ithaca division, which includes Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga and Tompkins counties, who will have smart electric and natural gas meters installed over the next year.

The public is invited to stop by at any time during the open houses. Informational displays and NYSEG representatives will be available to share more details about the installation process, answer questions, and demonstrate how smart meters will provide customers more convenience, control and expanded choice in understanding and managing energy use.

Smart meter installations will begin in October 2022, and NYSEG said it expects to complete installations in the Ithaca division in May 2023. Deployment schedules by service area may change. Customers will receive information about their installation approximately two weeks before installations begin in their neighborhood.

Registration is not required and all are welcome to stop by any time during the open houses.

To learn more, visit nyseg.com/smartmeters.