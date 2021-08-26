Information sessions scheduled on proposed Lake Ontario marine sanctuary

As officials continue narrowing options for a possible marine sanctuary that would include waters off the coast of Cayuga County, a series of public information sessions has been scheduled.
The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary has been in the planning stages for years and would include hundreds of square miles of Lake Ontario off Cayuga, Jefferson, Oswego and Wayne counties. It would protect at least 21 shipwrecks and a military aircraft that have been discovered at the bottom of the lake.
Alternatives being considered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration include one that would include eastern Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River. It would feature 64 known shipwrecks and 20 potential shipwrecks. There is also one known aircraft and the wreckage of three potential aircraft below the surface.
A second plan would be contained to eastern Lake Ontario and have 43 known shipwrecks, 20 potential shipwrecks, one known aircraft and three potential aircraft sites.
Bob Morgan and Katie Malinowski, Citizen-at-Large members of the Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, and other council members will be holding four presentations followed by question-and-answer sessions. As these are not official NOAA public meetings, official public comments will not be accepted.
The following presentations will all start at 7 p.m.:
• Tuesday, Aug. 31, Sodus Point Fire Department, 8364 Bay St. #139, Sodus Point
• Wednesday, Sept. 1, Fair Haven Fire Department, 14447 Fair Haven Road, Sterling
• Thursday, Sept. 2, GS Steamers, Riverside Room, 70 E. 1st St., Oswego
• Tuesday, Sept. 7, Westview Lodge & Marina, 13499 County Route 123, Henderson Harbor
More information about the proposal can be found at at sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.
A public comment period on the NOAA's draft environmental impact statement and draft management plan continues through Sept. 10. Comments can be submitted online at regulations.gov. The docket number for the sanctuary proposal is NOAA-NOS-2021-0050. Comments postmarked by Sept. 10 can be mailed to Ellen Brody, Regional Coordinator, Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI, 48108-9719.