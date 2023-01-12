 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

Injuries reported at Cayuga County crash between motor vehicle and horse-and-buggy

Different public safety crews responded to a crash between a motor vehicle and a horse-and-buggy in Locke Thursday afternoon.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said a call came in at 3:38 p.m. about a collision between a horse-and-buggy and a vehicle at the corner of Route 90 and Toll Gate Hill Road in Locke. Dispatchers said people were transported for injuries.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, the Moravia Village Police Department, Four Town Ambulance and fire departments with Locke, Moravia and Groton were at the scene, dispatchers said. 

No other information was available.

