A convicted burglar accused of slashing the face of an officer at Cayuga Correctional Facility has been indicted on three felony charges.

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci on Thursday announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment against Darryl Bradshaw, 28, on three felony charges related to an incident on Oct. 16, 2022.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association had said in the fall that a man had barricaded himself in his cell and covered his cell window at the medium-security prison in Moravia and did not respond to officers ordering him to remove the covering.

When officers opened the door, the union said, the man charged at them while holding a mattress in front of him. During the scuffle, one officer suffered three cuts to his face, including one that stretched from his left cheek to underneath his ear.

The inmate was reportedly able to hide the weapon he had used, and the DA's office said that it was later found concealed in the toilet in the man's cell.

In a news release, the DA's office said the indictment charges Bradshaw with one count each of first-degree promoting prison contraband, a Class D felony; and second-degree attempted assault and tampering with physical evidence, both Class E felonies.

The indictment alleges that Bradshaw possessed an illegal contraband weapon; used the weapon to attempt to cause physical injury to a correction officer; and then concealed the weapon.

The district attorney's office said that Bradshaw was arraigned on the sealed indictment Thursday in Cayuga County Court. His next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 13.

Bradshaw is currently confined to Auburn Correctional Facility and faces a potential consecutive prison sentence. He had been serving a six-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree burglary.