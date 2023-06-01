An inmate pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court Thursday to injuring a corrections officer while being held at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release that former CCF inmate Darryl Bradshaw pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault for an incident on Oct. 16, 2022, in which Bradshaw intentionally attempted to injure an officer when he attacked the officer and cut him in the neck with a contraband weapon. The officer was among a team of officers who were extracting Bradshaw from his cell.
Grome Antonacci said that Bradshaw is facing an additional sentence of 2-4 years in prison. By law, this new sentence will run consecutively to his current sentence. He will return to court for sentencing Aug. 10.