Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release that former CCF inmate Darryl Bradshaw pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault for an incident on Oct. 16, 2022, in which Bradshaw intentionally attempted to injure an officer when he attacked the officer and cut him in the neck with a contraband weapon. The officer was among a team of officers who were extracting Bradshaw from his cell.