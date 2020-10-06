Inns of Aurora announces opening of luxury spa

The Inns of Aurora has revealed details of the Spa at the Inns of Aurora, a 15,000-square-foot luxury spa set to open in spring 2021.
The spa will include multiple indoor and outdoor pools and a menu of treatments designed to offer a holistic approach for physical and mental wellness, the Inns of Aurora said in a news release. The treatments will be delivered by Ithaca-based Rasa Spa, which has "an impeccable reputation for delivering customized, professional, outstanding bodywork and skincare services," the Inns of Aurora said.
Features of the spa will include 10 treatment rooms, six with fireplaces; four co-ed outdoor hydrotherapy circuit spa pools; single-gender indoor saunas and steam rooms and a 20-person co-ed outdoor sauna pavilion; an indoor/outdoor tranquility lounge with views of Cayuga Lake; a salon and manicure/pedicure room serving individuals and wedding parties; a lounge with seasonal food and beverages; an outdoor courtyard with heated benches surrounding a fire pit; a multipurpose room for gatherings; and outdoor massages in the spa's lavender fields, weather permitting.
The spa joins the Inns of Aurora's other wellness offerings, such as yoga, meditation and Ayurveda consultations, led by Director of Serenity Laura Coburn, of Auburn.
"Our programming encourages guests to connect deeply with nature. Embraced by the clean waters of Cayuga Lake to the west and surrounded by over 350 acres of pristine land to the east, our resort is in an ideal location for our guests to ground and balance the body and mind — whether they hike one of our nature trails, take a sunset paddle in one of our kayaks, or arrange for a fishing or archery lesson with our outdoorsmen," Coburn said in the release.
Located at 700 Sherwood Road in Ledyard, the Spa at the Inns of Aurora was designed by firm Hart Howerton to recognize the area's farming origins and highlight the views of the lake, lavender fields and other natural scenery. The spa will feature modern art hand-selected by Inns of Aurora founder Pleasant Rowland, the philanthropist and creator of American Girl. It's also registered to pursue WELL certification for advancing human health and well-being in buildings globally. The structure will include geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, lighting and shade systems that will reduce the need for climate control, and an acoustic design that provides noise separation and limits background noise.
The spa project was approved by the town of Ledyard in October 2018 despite some opposition from residents. In April, the Inns of Aurora secured a $100,000 sales and use tax exemption for the project from the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency.
The spa will join the Inns of Aurora's vast portfolio of luxury boutique resort offerings, including its five inns and the 1833 Kitchen & Bar, the Fargo Bar & Grill, the Village Market, the Aurora Cooks! demonstration kitchen and the Schoolhouse Activities Center. In September, the Inns of Aurora announced the acquisition of the Pumpkin Hill Bistro & Vineyard property as well.
“The Inns of Aurora’s philosophy is deeply rooted in relaxation and reconnection, and we believe the need for tranquility will only continue to grow in today’s world. When our guests are in Aurora, it’s our hope they can disconnect from the everyday and find harmony,” said Sue Edinger, chief operating officer of the Inns of Aurora, in the release. “Opening the spa complements our existing wellness programming and advances Aurora’s position as the premier destination within the Finger Lakes.”
For more information, visit innsofaurora.com.
