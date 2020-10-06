Inns of Aurora announces opening of luxury spa

The Inns of Aurora has revealed details of the Spa at the Inns of Aurora, a 15,000-square-foot luxury spa set to open in spring 2021.

The spa will include multiple indoor and outdoor pools and a menu of treatments designed to offer a holistic approach for physical and mental wellness, the Inns of Aurora said in a news release. The treatments will be delivered by Ithaca-based Rasa Spa, which has "an impeccable reputation for delivering customized, professional, outstanding bodywork and skincare services," the Inns of Aurora said.

Features of the spa will include 10 treatment rooms, six with fireplaces; four co-ed outdoor hydrotherapy circuit spa pools; single-gender indoor saunas and steam rooms and a 20-person co-ed outdoor sauna pavilion; an indoor/outdoor tranquility lounge with views of Cayuga Lake; a salon and manicure/pedicure room serving individuals and wedding parties; a lounge with seasonal food and beverages; an outdoor courtyard with heated benches surrounding a fire pit; a multipurpose room for gatherings; and outdoor massages in the spa's lavender fields, weather permitting.

The spa joins the Inns of Aurora's other wellness offerings, such as yoga, meditation and Ayurveda consultations, led by Director of Serenity Laura Coburn, of Auburn.

