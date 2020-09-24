Inns of Aurora buys Pumpkin Hill property, bistro

The Inns of Aurora announced Thursday that it has purchased Pumpkin Hill, a 23-acre property south of the lakeside village that includes Pumpkin Hill Bistro & Vineyard.
The property will help the Inns of Aurora serve the increasing number of visitors the boutique resort's attractions bring to the village, it said in a news release.
Those attractions include the 1833 Kitchen & Bar, the Fargo Bar & Grill, the Village Market, the Aurora Cooks! demonstration kitchen, the Schoolhouse Activities Center and a lakeside wedding ceremony and reception venue under a series of custom Sperry tents. The resort also plans to open a 15,000-square-foot wellness spa and state-of-the-art conference center in the spring of 2021.
“With so many travelers currently confined to destinations within driving distance, we have been fortunate to safely welcome a surge of new guests finding treasures like Aurora in their own backyards,” said Sue Edinger, chief operating officer of the Inns of Aurora, in the release. “This has been our busiest summer ever, and we expect this trend to continue. We are thrilled to grow our company despite the challenging business climate, generating important tax revenue and providing good jobs for our local community.”
The resort's director of food and beverage, Meryl Eriksen, said its culinary team is currently brainstorming what it will do with Pumpkin Hill. The bistro there was previously owned by Terry Dewis and Andy Casas, and offered intimate dining rooms, a small bar and a kitchen in an 1820 farmhouse they renovated. The property also includes walking trails that lead to Long Point State Park.
“Whatever concept we adopt, it’s our goal to offer an experience that aligns with our existing restaurants and harmonizes with the other businesses in our community," Eriksen said. "We’re excited to share what we create with both our local guests and visitors to our region.”
Pumpkin Hill Bistro & Vineyard has not been open since 2017, when it served as a special events venue only.
Founded in 2013 by philanthropist and American Girl doll creator Pleasant Rowland, the internationally recognized Inns of Aurora also consists of five inns: Rowland House, Zabriskie House, E.B. Morgan House, Wallcourt Hall and Aurora Inn. For more information, visit innsofaurora.com.
