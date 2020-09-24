Inns of Aurora buys Pumpkin Hill property, bistro

The property will help the Inns of Aurora serve the increasing number of visitors the boutique resort's attractions bring to the village, it said in a news release.

Those attractions include the 1833 Kitchen & Bar , the Fargo Bar & Grill, the Village Market, the Aurora Cooks! demonstration kitchen, the Schoolhouse Activities Center and a lakeside wedding ceremony and reception venue under a series of custom Sperry tents. The resort also plans to open a 15,000-square-foot wellness spa and state-of-the-art conference center in the spring of 2021.

“With so many travelers currently confined to destinations within driving distance, we have been fortunate to safely welcome a surge of new guests finding treasures like Aurora in their own backyards,” said Sue Edinger, chief operating officer of the Inns of Aurora, in the release. “This has been our busiest summer ever, and we expect this trend to continue. We are thrilled to grow our company despite the challenging business climate, generating important tax revenue and providing good jobs for our local community.”