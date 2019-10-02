The Inns of Aurora is hosting an open house Thursday to commemorate the opening of the Zabriskie House, the Inns' fifth boutique hotel in the village of Aurora.
The opening marks the completion of restoration efforts on the Grand Georgian Revival mansion that began in 2018 and included restoring the centerpiece staircase and converting storage spaces and playrooms into a third floor of guestrooms, according to a release.
First built in 1904, the home was originally owned by Robert Lansing Zabriskie. Two of the Inns' other properties, the E.B. Morgan House and Rowland House, were owned by Zabriskie's mother and brother, respectively.
More recently known as the Shakelton House, the Inns of Aurora purchased the property approximately four years ago, when it operated as a funeral home by Assemblyman Gary Finch.
Zabriskie's granddaughters Gail Zabriskie Wilson and Aubin Zabriskie Ames said in the release they'd enjoyed spending childhood summers at the home.
"It was a warm and welcoming place to be, a beautiful spot, not only within the hose but the views also. It was very peaceful and still is," Zabriskie Ames said.
According to the release, the 11-guestroom hotel features two parlors, a library, and a 14-seat dining room for private events.
Although the architectural details have been preserved, the property underwent a number of modern upgrades focused on environmental sustainability, according to the release. The upgrades include a geothermal heating and cooling system, Dark Sky-compliant outdoor lightning, energy-efficient insulation and stormwater remediation.
Additionally, the rooms include amenities like wireless internet, televisions compatible with video streaming services, and heated bathroom floors.
The project received help from the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency in the form of a 10-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement and a sales tax exemption for construction materials, worth a combined $560,360 by the end of the PILOT period.
The open house is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. From Oct. 6 to the Oct. 31, the Inns will house a free 45-minute tour daily at 12:30 p.m. The property is located at 418 Main St., Aurora.