Inns of Aurora launches retail line of culinary products

The Inns of Aurora has announced the launch of the Pantry Collection, a new retail line of culinary products developed by local chefs and artisans.

The line includes jams, salts, teas, baking mixes and more that highlight the boutique luxury resort's restaurants, such as 1833 Kitchen & Bar, the Fargo Bar & Grill and Aurora Cooks! demonstration kitchen.

In a news release, the Inns of Aurora said the line was devised in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring the flavors of Aurora into the kitchens of guests.

“I’m so proud of this collection,” said Meryl Eriksen, director of food & beverage for the Inns of Aurora, in the release.

“Our teams rallied together in the face of adversity and created something beautiful, joyful, and full of our favorite flavors.”

Items include Aurora Cooks! Tomato Jam, 1833 Kitchen & Bar's Sour Cream Pancake Mix and Fargo Bar & Grill's spice blends. Pastry chef Trina Myers' Tea Time Kit consists of her signature berry scones and Director of Serenity Laura Coburn's herbal hibiscus spiced tea blend, while the Cheese Board Kit includes two flavors of jam and vanilla spiced walnuts, a favorite of the Inns of Aurora's wedding menu.