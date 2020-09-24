Inspections found New York nursing home lapses as COVID-19 raged

Nursing homes, he said, are still struggling to obtain enough staff and protective gear while sorting out sometimes-conflicting state and federal regulations.

"So to levy fines on providers really just to secure revenue, it's really not in the best interest of ensuring adequate resources to continue to provide care and fight this pandemic," Hanse said.

Lindsay Heckler, attorney for the Buffalo-based Center for Elder Law and Justice, said infection controls in nursing homes everywhere in the U.S. have long been lacking.

"I think it's a wake-up call for these nursing home administrators," she said. "It's in the public eye and we as a society are not going to allow for it anymore."

New York now requires patients to test negative for the coronavirus before they are admitted to nursing homes. It has eased restrictions on visitors who might bring the disease in with them but requires that facility staff get tested weekly and have access to a 60-day supply of protective gear.

In the early months of the outbreak in New York, some nursing homes had problems acquiring enough protective equipment or were lax about distributing it to staff or patients.