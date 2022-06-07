Inspections now mandatory for boaters launching in the Adirondacks

To help stop the spread of invasive species, motorized boats will be required to be cleaned and inspected before being launched in the Adirondacks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that boat owners can either visit an official inspection station or self-certify that their boat has been cleaned, drained and dried before entering waters in and immediately adjacent to the Adirondack Forest Preserve. The measure takes effect Wednesday, June 8.

The DEC said that the new law is meant to prevent the further spread of aquatic invasive species in the Adirondacks.

All operators of motorized watercraft must obtain certification that they have cleaned, drained, and dried boats and equipment each time they launch into a new waterbody in the Adirondack Park and within 10 miles of the Blue Line. When an aquatic invasive species inspection station adjacent to a public waterbody is open for operation, boaters can receive a watercraft inspection certificate from a boat steward by accepting a free boat inspection or decontamination. Alternately, boaters may follow Clean, Drain, Dry steps on their own and fill out a self-issued certificate before launching.

Boat stewards will be stationed at popular boat launches across the Adirondack Park and can be identified by their blue vests. More information about the the new certification requirements, where to find a boat steward and how to download a self-issued certificate can be found on DEC’s website.

“Aquatic invasive species like hydrilla, the round goby fish, and zebra mussels are detrimental to the health of our lakes and rivers,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “Our boat stewards are on the front lines, protecting our waters from invasive pests on boats and gear, and last year successfully intercepted more than 14,000 plants and animals that could have started new infestations. To protect pristine waterbodies in the Adirondacks, all motorized watercraft operators are now required to obtain Clean, Drain, Dry certification before they launch.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0